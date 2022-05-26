HOW LOGARTHMIC FINANCE (LOG) COMPETES AGAINST THE GIANTS OF THE CRYPTO WORLD LIKE FLOW (FLOW) AND ZCASH (ZEC)?

Introduction
Cryptocurrencies have been on a roller-coaster ride for the last year, with some making big profits and others falling apart. Recently, the crypto market faced a severe crash, and stable cryptocurrencies like Terra (LUNA) disappeared from the market. While top-tier cryptocurrencies are considered trustworthy to withstand fluctuations, that's not the case with Terra (LUNA). In the wake of the recent crypto market crash, investors are now more interested in investing in newer crypto coins. Let's take a look at Logarithmic Finance (LOG), an upcoming cryptocurrency aiming to disrupt the crypto market, and see how it compares to industry giants like Flow (FLOW) and Zcash (ZEC).
Logarithmic Finance (LOG)
Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is an upcoming cryptocurrency primarily focused on the DeFi sector. The project is currently in the presale stage. The team is working hard to revolutionize the DeFi landscape, offering tremendous opportunities for crypto investors. It currently supports Ethereum (ETH), but according to the roadmap, it plans to add support for multiple blockchain networks such as Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Tezos (XTZ), and Solana (SOL).
The project's native cryptocurrency, LOG, has a supply of up to 4 billion tokens, but only 1.2 billion LOG tokens have been sold. The project team has taken an interesting approach to unsold tokens. The development team states that all unsold LOG tokens will be destroyed. Logarithmic Finance (LOG) takes a minimalist approach with a robust code architecture. In addition, only the data that is important for optimizing distributed resources is pinned to the blockchain, reducing typical gas charges by 80%.
One of the most attractive aspects of the platform is having its own NFT marketplace. The NFT auction feature is only available to LOG token holders on the platform. Users can accept NFT payments on the platform in exchange for various cryptocurrencies or stable coins. It also set very ambitious goals for 2022 and 2023. By the end of 2022, LOG tokens will be able to stake, trade, and integrate with multiple wallets. In 2023, it will release a mobile version for IOS and Android users. The project team also emphasized activating LogDAO in the final stages, giving the community full power for future development.
Flow (FLOW)
Flow (FLOW) is an NFT-centric cryptocurrency specially designed for this specific purpose. It was created by a company called Axiom Zen and just completed its beta phase. Flow (FLOW) is a truly unique cryptocurrency entirely different from ordinary crypto blockchains. The project was created from scratch and uses a new smart contract. This platform is suitable for anything related to NFTs. Flow (FLOW) has seen massive growth recently, up over 30% over the past 14 days at the time of writing. With a market capitalization of more than $2.9 billion, it is currently the 30th largest cryptocurrency globally.
Zcash (ZEC)
Zcash (ZEC) is a decentralized cryptocurrency with an emphasis on privacy. As of this writing, its price has risen 20% in the last five days. Zcash (ZEC) is easy to find in a transparent or shielded pool and there is no web-based wallet. A security assessment was conducted on the shielded pool of Zcash (ZEC) tokens. Research at the time found that heuristic-based usage patterns could significantly reduce the privacy of settings. Zcash allows you to selectively disclose users with its private transaction participants and payment audit options. One reason for this is to give your private participants the option to focus on AML requirements. With a market capitalization of more than $1.5 billion, it is currently the 42nd largest cryptocurrency globally.
Conclusion
Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is aiming to disrupt the crypto market soon. It has already attained significant growth in its presale stage. To compete with giants of the market, it needs to concentrate on its problem-solving capabilities. As of now, it is too early to predict whether it competes with the market leaders or not. Although one thing is sure, it will create a buzz in the crypto world.
