Best Magnesium Glycinate Supplement 2024

Magnesium is a vital mineral that’s used for hundreds of processes in the human body. Your magnesium levels can affect everything from muscle and nerve function to sleep, mood, blood sugar control, and more.

Magnesium is found naturally in foods like nuts and seeds, salmon, tofu and whole grains — but it’s difficult to get enough magnesium from our diets alone. In fact, 52% of Americans don’t get enough magnesium in their daily diets, and some estimates show that up to 75% of Americans may be deficient in magnesium.

For this reason, millions of people use magnesium supplements every day. But not all magnesium supplements are effective. Some forms of magnesium are difficult to absorb, meaning your body simply isn’t able to utilize these forms effectively.

Fortunately, the best magnesium supplements can help. The top magnesium supplement brands use highly bioavailable forms of magnesium that your body can absorb and use effectively.

Top 5 Magnesium Supplements of 2024