Best Magnesium Glycinate Supplement 2024

Magnesium is a vital mineral that’s used for hundreds of processes in the human body. Your magnesium levels can affect everything from muscle and nerve function to sleep, mood, blood sugar control, and more.
Magnesium is found naturally in foods like nuts and seeds, salmon, tofu and whole grains — but it’s difficult to get enough magnesium from our diets alone. In fact, 52% of Americans don’t get enough magnesium in their daily diets, and some estimates show that up to 75% of Americans may be deficient in magnesium.
For this reason, millions of people use magnesium supplements every day. But not all magnesium supplements are effective. Some forms of magnesium are difficult to absorb, meaning your body simply isn’t able to utilize these forms effectively.
Fortunately, the best magnesium supplements can help. The top magnesium supplement brands use highly bioavailable forms of magnesium that your body can absorb and use effectively.
The best magnesium supplements of 2024 are listed below.
Magtech® Magnesium Complex
Nature’s Bounty Magnesium
Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Glycinate
Horbaach 500 mg magnesium
By Primal Harvest
Primal Magnesium is the best magnesium supplement available today. It provides 310 mg of magnesium from a blend of three effective forms of magnesium: Citrate, malate, and glycinate.
Magnesium citrate is highly bioavailable and is absorbed easily through the digestive tract. Magnesium malate is also easily absorbed, and is gentler on the digestive system (some forms of magnesium can cause digestive upset). Magnesium glycinate is bound with the amino acid glycine, and has been shown to support sleep and protein synthesis.
Combined, this blend presents an excellent source of high-quality magnesium that’s both effective and efficiently absorbed by the body.
Plus, Primal Magnesium contains 8 mg of zinc (73% of the daily value). Zinc is another important trace mineral that has synergistic effects with magnesium.
● Three excellent forms of magnesium in one
● Includes 310 mg of magnesium (74% of DV)
● Additional 8 mg of zinc (73% of DV)
● Made in the USA
● Free shipping over $75
● Gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan friendly
● Manufactured in a GMP-certified facility
● Affordable price-point
● 90-day money-back guarantee
● Available online only (not available in stores)
Primal Magnesium checks all the boxes of a top magnesium supplement. It uses well-researched and highly bioavailable forms of magnesium, it’s made in the USA in a GMP-certified facility, and there are no unnecessary fillers or additives.
If you’re looking for the best magnesium supplement overall, Primal Magnesium is it. Try it today with a 90-day money-back guarantee.
By Natural Stacks
Magtech® Magnesium Complex is an effective magnesium supplement that uses a blend of three quality forms of magnesium: L-Threonate, glycinate, and taurate. It offers a total of 200 mg of magnesium per serving, which is 48% of the daily value.
This supplement uses Magtein®, a patented form of magnesium L-threonate. It’s sometimes called “brain magnesium” because of its unique ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and impact the human brain directly.
Because of this property, Magtein® is thought to be effective for memory, sleep, mental health, and more.
Of course, keep in mind that this product uses a blend, so it’s not just Magtein®. It also contains magnesium glycinate and magnesium taurate.
The magnesium dosage, at 200 mg, is also a bit low on this product.
● Contains Magtein® magnesium L-threonate
● Blend of three effective forms of magnesium
● Gluten-free, vegan, and GMO-free
● Transparent formula (no proprietary blend or hidden ingredients)
● Supplier transparency
● Third-party lab test results publicly available
● Lower dosage (200 mg) than average
● More expensive than average
MagTech® is an excellent magnesium supplement, particularly for those hoping for brain health support, sleep improvements, and mental health support. It includes Magnesium L-threonate, which has been shown to increase magnesium concentrations in the human brain.
With that said, the quality of this magnesium comes at a price. On the surface, it doesn’t look too costly — but given the lower dosage amounts, and the manufacturer’s recommendation to use up to 6 capsules a day, this supplement can become expensive on a monthly basis.
By Nature’s Bounty
Nature’s Bounty Magnesium is a simple, no-frills, and cost-effective magnesium supplement. It contains 500 mg of magnesium, which is 119% of the daily value.
However, this supplement uses magnesium oxide. Magnesium oxide is known to be less easily absorbed by the body than other forms. It’s cheaper (hence the low price on this supplement), but it’s also harder for the body to absorb.
With that said, magnesium oxide is commonly used for constipation, as it has laxative properties. For other uses, though, choosing a different form of magnesium is wise.
● Low cost
● High dosage (500 mg)
● Trusted brand
● Magnesium oxide is effective for constipation
● Good customer reviews
● Magnesium oxide has low bioavailability
● While the dosage is high, much of the magnesium likely won’t be absorbed by the body
● Only one form of magnesium, and no other beneficial ingredients
If you’re on a tight budget, or have been instructed by a medical professional specifically to use magnesium oxide, this is a good choice. Nature’s Bounty is a trusted brand, and this is a clean supplement without fillers or junk ingredients.
However, for better absorption, it’s recommended to use a form other than magnesium oxide.
By Pure Encapsulations
Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Glycinate is a simple and effective magnesium supplement that utilizes magnesium glycinate. Magnesium glycinate is made by binding magnesium to glycine, an amino acid. Glycine is thought to have sleep-promoting effects, which could work synergistically with the relaxing effects of magnesium.
Magnesium glycinate is a quality form of magnesium, and this product from Pure Encapsulations offers 120 mg of magnesium glycinate with no fillers or unnecessary additives. If you’re looking for this specific form of magnesium, this is the best product for you.
Magnesium glycinate is highly bioavailable. This supplement contains 120 mg of magnesium per serving, which represents 29% of the DV of magnesium. However, the serving size is only one capsule, whereas many supplements use a 2 or 3 capsule serving size.
● Magnesium glycinate is easily absorbed by the body
● May have more sleep-promoting effects thanks to glycine
● Simple formulation with no fillers
● Trusted supplement brand
● GMO-free
● 90 capsules per container
● Lower magnesium content than average (120 mg)
● Single form of magnesium
With that said, keep in mind that the magnesium concentration is lower than average. You may wish to speak to your physician about taking multiple doses to reach your desired magnesium intake.
By Horbaach
Horbaach 500 mg magnesium is a simple, cheap magnesium supplement with only one active ingredient: Magnesium oxide.
As discussed, magnesium oxide has a lower absorption rate than more expensive forms of magnesium. With that said, plenty of people have still had success using magnesium oxide, and it remains quite popular.
This product from Horbaach is one of the cheapest magnesium supplements on the market. If you’re on a budget, it’s a solid option.
● Very affordable
● 500 mg magnesium per serving
● Gluten-free, soy-free, and lactose-free
● No fillers or unnecessary additives
● Lab tested and purity guaranteed
● Magnesium oxide is less easily absorbed
● Single active ingredient with no complementary additions or other forms of magnesium
This is a budget-friendly magnesium supplement from a trusted brand in the industry. It does use magnesium oxide, which isn’t the best form of magnesium. But for budget-minded customers, this supplement from Horbaach is a reasonable choice.
To help you choose, here are some key factors to consider when choosing the best magnesium supplement for you:
Supplemental magnesium comes in different forms, with 10+ forms commonly in use. Unfortunately, some of the most commonly used forms, like magnesium oxide, aren’t easily absorbed by the body. A 2019 study found that magnesium oxide had the lowest bioavailability of any form of magnesium.
So, it’s important to select a supplement that uses a bioavailable form of magnesium.
Look for:
● Magnesium citrate
● Magnesium glycinate
● Magnesium malate
● Magnesium L-threonate
Avoid:
● Magnesium oxide
Each form of magnesium can affect the body in slightly different ways — both in the positive effects, as well as the side effects of magnesium. If one form doesn’t work well for you, speak with your doctor about trying a different form.
Some experts advocate for using magnesium blends, which is likely a good strategy. Many top magnesium supplements use multiple forms of magnesium in one. This can help absorption rates, and may also provide a wider range of potential benefits.
Many magnesium supplements include more than just magnesium. For instance, some popular brands use small amounts of zinc, another mineral. Others use zinc and calcium, with cal-mag-zinc supplements being very popular. Some studies show that magnesium and zinc can have synergistic effects, meaning that they work well together.
For example, many people take magnesium to help improve sleep quality. Magnesium has been shown to stimulate the body’s parasympathetic nervous system, helping improve relaxation before bed. Studies also show that zinc supplementation can also improve sleep quality.
Look for:
● Added zinc and/or calcium
● Multiple quality forms of magnesium (blends may be more easily absorbed than single-form supplements)
Avoid:
● Fillers and cheap forms of magnesium, like magnesium oxide
● Multivitamins (which typically use magnesium oxide)
If you’re looking for a magnesium supplement, you don’t necessarily need any additional active ingredients. But in some cases, it can make sense to use a product with complimentary active ingredients, such as zinc.
At the same time, be wary of supplements that use unnecessary additives. It’s best to choose relatively simple magnesium supplements, which have ingredients added for specific reasons (and not just as fillers).
Dietary supplements are not very regulated. This means that there are a lot of low-quality supplements out there. It’s therefore very important to look for companies that stand behind their products and offer transparency into their ingredients, sourcing, and manufacturing practices.
Look for:
● Products Made in the USA
● Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) certified products
● Transparent labeling of all ingredients
Avoid:
● Products made overseas (or that don’t say where they’re made)
● Non-certified products
● Products with misleading labels, like the use of proprietary blends
It’s vital to buy quality magnesium supplements from trusted supplement manufacturers. Some higher-end products are certified by third parties, such as NSF. At a minimum, look for products manufactured in GMP-certified facilities, and ideally produced in the United States.
The potential benefits of magnesium supplements mostly come from preventing magnesium deficiencies.
Magnesium is an essential mineral in the body. Without it, the human body could not function properly. Magnesium has many applications in the body, including:
● Regulating muscle function
● Regulating nerve function and signaling
● Making protein (muscle protein synthesis)
● Maintaining bone density
● Supporting cellular energy production
● Maintaining healthy blood pressure
● Supporting healthy sleep cycles
● Regulating blood sugar
If you don’t get enough magnesium normally, increasing your intake (through diet or supplementation) could offer a huge range of potential benefits. Magnesium supplement users have reported improved sleep, reduced headaches, improved mood, better energy levels, and many more positive effects.
If you don’t get enough magnesium from our daily diet, you can run into a host of health problems. The magnesium recommended daily amount (RDA) is 400-420 mg/day for men, and 310-320 mg/day for women. Pregnant women need approximately 350-360 mg/day.
Unfortunately, not getting enough magnesium is very common: Data shows that 52% of Americans don’t eat enough magnesium on a daily basis. Some studies have put the number as high as 75%.
If you don’t eat enough magnesium-rich foods, you can become deficient. Certain medications and medical conditions can also increase the risk of magnesium deficiency, as can chronic alcohol use.
Magnesium deficiency is no joke, and can cause any number of serious symptoms, including:
● Fatigue
● Muscle weakness
● Abnormal eye movements
● Muscle spasms or cramps
● Convulsions
● Numbness
● Abnormal heart rhythms
● Appetite disruptions
● Sleep disruptions
● Increased anxiety and depression
● Osteoporosis
● High blood pressure
● And more
Remember, magnesium is involved in 300+ processes in the body. Not having enough magnesium in your system can affect all sorts of important bodily functions. Researchers have called magnesium deficiency a public health crisis, and referred to it as a leading driver of cardiovascular disease.
It’s always best to get your vitamins and minerals from eating healthy, whole foods. But as we can see from the data, the majority of Americans simply aren’t getting enough magnesium from their diets.
Can supplements help?
The data shows they can. In most cases, magnesium deficiency is treated using supplements. In extreme cases, it may be treated using IV-based magnesium products, but in most situations, physicians will simply recommend dietary supplements to patients experiencing magnesium deficiency.
Theoretically, a multivitamin could help prevent magnesium deficiency, and therefore could offer some of the benefits of magnesium supplements.
However, most multivitamins have two main problems:
● They use lower-quality forms of magnesium, which aren’t well absorbed by the body
● They use smaller dosages of magnesium than may be needed
If you do use a multivitamin, check the form of magnesium it uses, as well as the dosage amount.
In most cases, using a dedicated magnesium supplement will be most effective in conveying the benefits of magnesium.
All dietary supplements have the potential to cause side effects. Everyone reacts differently.
Magnesium supplements can cause side effects in some people. Some of the most commonly reported side effects of magnesium include:
● Diarrhea
● Nausea
● Abdominal cramping
The risk of side effects increases with higher magnesium supplement dosages, so it’s best not to exceed the prescribed amount.
Additionally, magnesium supplements can potentially interact with certain medications, like diuretics, heart medications, and antibiotics. Speak with your doctor if you take any prescription medications.
If you experience side effects from magnesium supplements, you should speak with your doctor. They can provide personalized advice on how to mitigate the side effects.
You may also wish to try out a different form of magnesium that may cause less issues for you.
Finally, it’s a good idea to start with a small amount, before working up to taking the full recommended dose. That way, any side effects you experience will likely be more mild, and your body will have time to adjust.
Yes, you can potentially get plenty of magnesium from a healthy, balanced diet. However, most Americans don’t eat enough magnesium-rich foods, and it can be difficult to hit the minimum recommended daily value from your diet alone.
If you wish to increase your magnesium intake naturally, some magnesium-rich foods include:
● Dark leafy greens, like kale and spinach
● Nuts and seeds, like cashews and pumpkin seeds
● Beans and legumes, like lentils and chickpeas
● Whole grains, like oats and brown rice
● Fruits and vegetables, like bananas and avocados
● Meat and fish, like salmon and beef
Your primary care doctor can discuss any concerns you have about magnesium, magnesium deficiency, and the use of magnesium supplements.