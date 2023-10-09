Best Stain Remover for Teeth: Top Stain Remover Teeth Whitening Kit

Product Overview

Product - Dental strips, blue LED light device, mouthguard

Active Ingredients

● Hydrogen Peroxide

● Menthol

● Aqua

● Ethanol

● Glycerin

● Hydroxyethyl Cellulose

● Polyvinylpyrrolidone K30 (PVP K30)

● Polyvinylpyrrolidone K90 (PVP K90)

Benefits

● Brightens teeth

● breaks down stains

● lessens plaque

● eliminates bacteria

● reduces gingivitis chance

● reduces inflammation

● aids in repair.

Safety

● Supported by clinical trials, both safety and efficacy.

● No SLS, PEG, parabens, carrageenan, phthalates, toluene, or triclosan.

Cost

● Whitening Strips - $49

● Full Kit - $79

● Full Kit - $79

Contact Information

● Email: support@nubeamsmile.com

● Contact: 1 646 568 9679

Purchase

● Official Site

About NuBeam

NuBeam teeth whitening strips offer a cost-effective, safe way to address concerns about tooth discoloration without the need for pricey dental procedures. Additionally, a kit is available, consisting of strips, a mouthguard, and a blue LED light device.

Blue LED light enhances teeth whitening and promotes better oral health. NuBeam strips eliminate stains, lower bacteria and plaque, reduce inflammation, and minimize gingivitis risk.

This review will examine NuBeam's specifics. But first, let's understand how teeth whitening kits work.

How Do Teeth Whitening Kits Work?

With an increasing number of people looking for ways to brighten their smiles from the comfort of home, teeth whitening kits have become a popular choice.

But how do these products work?

Generally speaking, they contain bleaching agents such as hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide that help break down surface-level stains on your teeth and reveal a brighter appearance. The gel is usually applied via custom-made trays, which ensure even distribution over all areas; some kits may also include LED lights or lasers to enhance effects. Once the agent has been put in place, it penetrates through enamel and into dentin below – breaking apart molecules responsible for discoloration and restoring brightness in turn!

It's important to note, though, that while extrinsic staining caused by aging, coffee/tea drinking habits etc can be effectively treated with at-home methods like this one - intrinsic staining due to certain medications/dental conditions might not respond so readily.

So before you take any action here - always consult your dentist first! If you're seeking whiter pearly whites without spending much time & money (or having multiple dental sessions), then consider giving tooth whitening kits a go - potentially rewarding results await.

How Does NuBeam Work?

NuBeam whitening strips consist of safe ingredients that slowly whiten teeth, often employing agents like hydrogen peroxide for bleaching. Dentists increase ingredient levels to minimize gum damage.

Studies have observed that hydrogen peroxide strips to be safe and effective for teeth whitening.

The strips contain ingredients that reduce redness, swelling, and promote healing due to their strong anti-inflammatory properties. They contain antibacterial properties that fight bacteria, reducing plaque and lowering the risk of gingivitis.

NuBeam strips reduce oxidative stress by eliminating free radicals, thanks to their high antioxidant content. This supports healing, repair and boosts immunity.

It has been found that antioxidants delve into how antioxidants can prevent and treat dental diseases.

The addition of blue LED therapy enhances the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit's teeth whitening, healing, anti-inflammatory, and oral health benefits. The device boosts ATP levels by sending photons to the mitochondria, fueling all cells in the body.

Blue LED light therapy yields noteworthy teeth whitening advantages, according to a research led by Bart Gottenbos and published in Heliyon, using human tooth samples.

NuBeam Ingredients

NuBeam contains these main active ingredients:

Hydrogen Peroxide

This bleaching agent is also used by dentists to whiten teeth. NuBeam and similar products are safe and effective for removing discoloration and stains without enamel damage.

Hydrogen peroxide whitens teeth by oxidizing the organic structure without harming enamel, according to a study in the Journal of Dentistry.

Menthol

Menthol's oral health benefits and breath-freshening effects were examined in a research review. It was observed that Menthol, derived from peppermint, possesses potent anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties to combat bacteria, infection, and inflammation and facilitate healing. It also eliminates bad breath.

Ethanol

Ethanol, an organic compound, is an alcohol with strong antibacterial properties that can eliminate oral germs, reduce plaque, and lower the risk of gingivitis. It may additionally possess teeth-whitening abilities.

According to studies, the ethanol from Persian walnut bark has strong teeth whitening and anti-microbial effects.

Whitening strips used at home have advantages like convenience, affordability, and safety. They're usually user-friendly, significantly cheaper than professional whitening procedures, and are generally considered safe when used according to the instructions.

Additional components:

Are Teeth Whitening Kits Safe To Use?

In recent years, teeth whitening products have gained popularity as a convenient and cost-effective way of achieving whiter teeth. But the question remains - is it really safe to try them out yourself at home?

The answer depends on various factors.

To start with, you need to be sure that your chosen brand uses only approved ingredients in their products – so do some research before buying!

Secondly, make sure you follow instructions carefully while using any such product; leaving it on for too long or applying excessive amounts can lead to tooth sensitivity or gum irritation.

Finally (and most importantly), if any underlying dental issues or concerns about oral health exist, always consult with an experienced dentist first for best results and peace of mind throughout the process.

So, although teeth whitening kits offer a great opportunity for brightening up your smile from the comfort of your own home – safety should never take second place when making decisions like this!

NuBeam Pros and Cons

What We Like

● NuBeam whitens yellow teeth.

● The products can remove teeth stains and discoloration.

● NuBeam eradicates oral bacteria.

● This brand decreases plaque and lowers gingivitis risk.

● It's suitable for individuals with sensitive gums and teeth.

What We Don't Like

● NuBeam is unsuitable for individuals with bridges, veneers, or braces.

● NuBeam is exclusively available for online purchase, not in physical stores.

● Results may differ among individuals.

NuBeam Reviews

Experts consider NuBeam to be a top teeth whitening brand in terms of quality, efficacy, and safety. The all-inclusive kit provides exceptional value at a fair price.

Most customer reviews are on the manufacturer's official site since NuBeam is only available for purchase there. Many people have given 5 star reviews, finding the strips and kit highly effective and worth the cost. We read no highly critical reviews.

Sarah S gave NuBeam a glowing 5 star review, stating that it noticeably whitened her coffee stained teeth after just one treatment. My smile has improved because my teeth are whiter. Thanks, NuBeam, for restoring my beauty!

Mark W, another satisfied customer, shares that NuBeam has improved his romantic life: "I never expected to find an effective teeth whitening product, but NuBeam exceeded my expectations."

I'm getting better dating results because my smile is brighter and more confident. Thank you, NuBeam, for transforming my life!

Jay Lawson is extremely happy with the product and has only praises for it. He asserts that his look has completely changed with white teeth.

Benefits

● Removes stains in one hour.

● Safe for sensitive teeth.

● Removes tough stains.

● Irritation-preventing formula.

● Leaves no residue and makes cleaning easy.

● Cruelty-free and suitable for vegans.

● Scientifically proven to improve smiles.

● Dentist-approved for a smile transformation.

● Guarantees a visibly whiter grin!

How To Use:

Step One: Remove strips from the package and separate them from the backing.

Step Two: Apply the strips to your teeth and enjoy the next hour.

Step Three: Remove the strips and brighten any area with your charming smile!

Simply follow the instructions for using the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit.

FAQs

Q: Where Can I Purchase NuBeam?

A: Only the official site sells NuBeam, ensuring authenticity and providing access to deals and customer service.

All orders over $50 qualify for free shipping. A packet of 14 NuBeam Strips costs $49. The $79 kit includes the mouthguard and LED light device.

Q: Is NuBeam Safe?

A: Our team believes NuBeam is a top dental whitening brand from a reputable manufacturer.

NuBeam is a highly effective teeth whitening product that quickly enhances oral health.

Q: Who should buy NuBeam?

A: NuBeam is perfect for adults with stained or yellow teeth who desire affordable teeth whitening. Despite the longer duration, NuBeam's ingredients have been shown to whiten teeth within a 14-day time frame.

Q: What is the refund policy?

The company has a 30-day return policy. Personal care items commonly require unopened, sealed products and kits.

Contact customer service to initiate a refund. Return the order within 30 days of delivery for a full refund.

Q: What makes it different from competitors?

A: NuBeam sells teeth whitening strips with proven ingredients, a blue LED light therapy device, and a mouthguard for an amazing value of $79. It is definitely better than several other brands.

Q: How much time does it take for the results of the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit to become visible?

A: The time it takes for teeth whitening kits to show results can vary based on their active ingredients, concentration, and frequency of application.

Results may differ based on individual factors and product consistency, but the manufacturer claims teeth can become up to 12 shades brighter within 14 days.

Conclusion

You have approximately 7300 chances to smile every year. Why not then strive to make them the very best that they can be? NuBeam can greatly enhance tooth brightness and whiteness. This advanced technology combines whitening strips and an LED light to maximize results. NuBeam guarantees a 12-shade teeth whitening improvement in just 14 days, making your 7300 yearly smiles more captivating.

NuBeam is an effective product that fulfills its promises of teeth whitening and improving oral health, according to our reviewers and board-certified dentists. The kit's incorporation of potent blue LED therapy makes it an exceptional value and a top-notch product.

Most NuBeam reviews on the official site are from verified buyers and overwhelmingly give 5 stars, praising the teeth whitening benefits within a short time. NuBeam's cost was highly justified to the majority.

No reported side effects have been found with NuBeam strips or blue LED light therapy treatments, as the ingredients have research supporting their safety.

We strongly recommend NuBeam as a cost-effective and effective alternative for teeth whitening and oral health.