Montek LC for allergy relief: How it works and its effectiveness

The Montek LC tablet is an antiallergic tablet to control sneezing, itchy eyes, and stuffy or runny noses. Allergies are very common in spring and fall when pollen is high. This tablet also works for asthma and chronic hives.

However, Montek LC is not the primary treatment for dry cough, which occur due to viral or bacterial infections, allergies, or irritants. Hence, it's advisable to use this tablet for dry cough only after a thorough examination by a doctor.

Montek LC contains 10 mg of Montelukast and 5 mg of Levocetirizine. Dosages for this tablet vary based on age and medical conditions such as liver, heart, or kidney ailments. Similarly, when administering Montek LC to children, it's crucial to adhere to the pediatrician's instructions and adjust dosages according to the child’s medical history. Always follow your doctor's guidance when taking this tablet.