Health dept top brass inspects KC General Hospital 

Bengaluru: Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, and State Health Commissioner D Randeep visited KC General Hospital on Sunday to assess the hospital's services.
They reviewed the dialysis services and the modular operation theatre (OT) for surgeries, speaking with patients about their experiences and the quality of care they were receiving.
The officials also visited the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) to discuss the services provided there with the specialists. They also checked on the progress of the Trauma Care Centre's construction.
Health department officers briefed the senior officials on the ongoing construction and approvals for the mother and child hospital, the modular kitchen and housekeeping services, biomedical waste disposal, and the training facilities for General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), Diplomate National Board (DNB), and paramedical students.
Published 17 June 2024, 19:07 IST