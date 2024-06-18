Adopt villages to drive positive change: UP Governor Anandiben Patel urges varsities  

Bengaluru: Educational institutions must adopt villages to drive positive change, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel told 'Vichaarmanthan’ on Monday, organised by Kristu Jayanti College (Autonomous).
She also underlined the Indian youth’s pivotal role in national development.
Anandiben was addressing the 50th edition of the event, which is meant as a platform for students to interact with global and Indian visionaries and engage in meaningful dialogue.
The event also featured the release of a book titled 'Bharat's Brilliant Stateswoman: Anandiben Patel, Leading with Grace', co-authored by Prof SC Sharma and Fr Dr Augustine George CMI, Principal of Kristu Jayanti.
Anandiben also inaugurated the newly established ‘Smt Anandiben Patel Centre for Women’s Studies’ at the college. The centre is dedicated to empowering women through focused studies and initiatives, fostering an environment of learning, growth, and equality.
Published 17 June 2024, 19:02 IST