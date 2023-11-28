JOIN US
10 Best Cheap Web Hosting Services - 2024

Last Updated 28 November 2023, 05:22 IST

The list of affordable web hosting services for 2023, focusing on options that offer a good balance between cost and performance.

New Delhi (India), November 27: Whether you're a blogger, a small business owner, or a large e-commerce business runner, having a website is a necessity, and the budget restrictions make it much harder to get the desired hosting plans. 

In this blog, we have compiled all the cheap web hosting providers that will surely provide you with budget-friendly plans in 2024.  

Top 10 Cheap Web Hosting Providers Of 2024

1.   MilesWeb     

MilesWeb is one of the most prominent cheap web hosting providers in the industry. Their plans start at ₹50 per month. Despite their low-cost plans, MilesWeb does not compromise on quality standards and provides all premium features.

Their cheap web hosting plans are inclusive of features like easy WordPress integration, advanced WooCommerce, 24x7 support, free SSL, SSD NVMe storage, free migration, and others.

Top Notch Features: 

  • Unmetered Bandwidth

  • Unlimited Free SSL

  • Website Builder

  • 1-click Installer

  • Web Application Firewall

  • DDoS Protection

  • 24/7 Support

  • 99.95% Uptime

  • Free Migration

2.   MochaHost

MochaHost has a wide range of hosting plans, which include shared hosting and dedicated servers. They have competitive prices and features suitable for budget-conscious users. The monthly price of MochaHost's cheap web hosting plans starts at just $196.66.

It includes features such as:

  • Turbo-Charged Servers

  • Unlimited Cloud SSD

  • Free Domain

  • Free SSL

  • PHP and ASP.NET Support

3.   HostGator

HostGator might be your option if you are looking for established websites with higher traffic. For established websites, they offer higher performance that helps the websites run smoothly.

Starting at just $79 per month, HostGator offers cheap web hosting plans at a very competitive rate.

It includes features such as:

  • Unmetered Bandwidth

  • One-Click WordPress Installs

  • Email Included

  • 24/7 Chat Support

  • Free Domain For First Year

4.   AccuWeb Hosting

AccuWeb Hosting is an option for beginners with less technical expertise. They offer unlimited WordPress hosting, ensuring you can manage multiple WordPress sites at a reasonable cost.

There is no minimum hosting plan cost with AccuWeb's cheap web hosting, starting at just ₹332.20 per month

It includes features such as:

  • Business Email Accounts

  • Control Panel: cPanel

  • Free Daily Backup

  • Free Website Migration

  • Free Website Builder Templates

5.   StableHost

StableHost provides cheap web hosting with a focus on supporting new businesses. Their excellent customer service and affordable prices are ideal for startups. At StableHost, you can start hosting your site for as little as ₹74.93 per month.

It consists offeatures such as:

  • Free Site Builder

  • 5GB Disk Space

  • 3 Email Accounts

  • 500 GB Storage Space

6.   Namecheap

Namecheap is a popular option for those who want to host multiple websites. They offer easy management of multiple websites and affordable plans. Thus, Namecheap provides cheap web hosting solutions for website users.The starting price of Namecheap's cheap web hosting plans is $164.74 per month.

It includes features such as:

  • Free Hosting Migrations

  • 24/7 Chat Support

  • Free Domain Name

  • 30 Mailboxes

  • Website Builder

7.   DreamHost

DreamHost is perfect for beginners using WordPress. They provide a user-friendly interface and excellent support to help users get started with ease. Beginners easily integrate WordPress plugins and use them profoundly. With DreamHost's cheap web hosting plans, you can start for as low as ₹245.61 per month.

It includes features such as:

  • Free Domain Included

  • Unlimited Traffic

  • WordPress Installer

  • Automated WordPress Migrations

  • WP Website Builder

  • Free SSL Certificate

8.   Bluehost

Bluehost is another top choice for WordPress enthusiasts. They offer specialized hosting plans optimized for WordPress with top-notch performance. They are known as tough competitors among WordPress hosting providers.From as little as ₹169 per month, Bluehost offers cheap web hosting plans.

It includes features such as:

  • SSD Storage

  • Free CDN

  • Free Domain 1st Year

  • Professional Email For Trial

  • Custom WP Themes

9.   Hostinger

Hostinger is the next name in our list. If you're looking for a website builder that's easy to use. They offer a user-friendly drag-and-drop builder. Beginners find it useful to create their own website, at a price of ₹129 per month.

It includes features such as:

  • Unlimited Free SSL

  • Unlimited Bandwidth

  • Malware Scanner

  • 99.9% Uptime Guarantee

  • 24/7 Customer Support

10. IONOS

IONOS provides exceptional introductory pricing, making it a budget-friendly choice for those just starting their online journey. Thus, they are one of the cheaper hosting providers. However, after the introductory term is complete, make sure you search for their plans precisely.

Their plans start at ₹83.26 per month which could be a good option for beginners.

It includes features such as:

  • 99.9% Uptime

  • PHP 8.2 with JIT compiler

  • Free SSL

  • DDoS Protection

  • Backups

Finding a cheap web hosting service like shared hosting or others in 2024 for your online success is a difficult task. While affordability is essential, you should also consider the specific features and support each provider offers.

This article is part of a featured content programme.
