10 Best Cheap Web Hosting Services - 2024

The list of affordable web hosting services for 2023, focusing on options that offer a good balance between cost and performance.
New Delhi (India), November 27: Whether you're a blogger, a small business owner, or a large e-commerce business runner, having a website is a necessity, and the budget restrictions make it much harder to get the desired hosting plans.
In this blog, we have compiled all the cheap web hosting providers that will surely provide you with budget-friendly plans in 2024.
MilesWeb is one of the most prominent cheap web hosting providers in the industry. Their plans start at ₹50 per month. Despite their low-cost plans, MilesWeb does not compromise on quality standards and provides all premium features.
Their cheap web hosting plans are inclusive of features like easy WordPress integration, advanced WooCommerce, 24x7 support, free SSL, SSD NVMe storage, free migration, and others.
.
Unmetered Bandwidth
Unlimited Free SSL
Website Builder
1-click Installer
Web Application Firewall
DDoS Protection
24/7 Support
99.95% Uptime
Free Migration
MochaHost has a wide range of hosting plans, which include shared hosting and dedicated servers. They have competitive prices and features suitable for budget-conscious users. The monthly price of MochaHost's cheap web hosting plans starts at just $196.66.
Turbo-Charged Servers
Unlimited Cloud SSD
Free Domain
Free SSL
PHP and ASP.NET Support
HostGator might be your option if you are looking for established websites with higher traffic. For established websites, they offer higher performance that helps the websites run smoothly.
Starting at just $79 per month, HostGator offers cheap web hosting plans at a very competitive rate.
Unmetered Bandwidth
One-Click WordPress Installs
Email Included
24/7 Chat Support
Free Domain For First Year
AccuWeb Hosting is an option for beginners with less technical expertise. They offer unlimited WordPress hosting, ensuring you can manage multiple WordPress sites at a reasonable cost.
There is no minimum hosting plan cost with AccuWeb's cheap web hosting, starting at just ₹332.20 per month
.
Business Email Accounts
Control Panel: cPanel
Free Daily Backup
Free Website Migration
Free Website Builder Templates
StableHost provides cheap web hosting with a focus on supporting new businesses. Their excellent customer service and affordable prices are ideal for startups. At StableHost, you can start hosting your site for as little as ₹74.93 per month.
Free Site Builder
5GB Disk Space
3 Email Accounts
500 GB Storage Space
Namecheap is a popular option for those who want to host multiple websites. They offer easy management of multiple websites and affordable plans. Thus, Namecheap provides cheap web hosting solutions for website users.The starting price of Namecheap's cheap web hosting plans is $164.74 per month.
Free Hosting Migrations
24/7 Chat Support
Free Domain Name
30 Mailboxes
Website Builder
DreamHost is perfect for beginners using WordPress. They provide a user-friendly interface and excellent support to help users get started with ease. Beginners easily integrate WordPress plugins and use them profoundly. With DreamHost's cheap web hosting plans, you can start for as low as ₹245.61 per month.
Free Domain Included
Unlimited Traffic
WordPress Installer
Automated WordPress Migrations
WP Website Builder
Free SSL Certificate
Bluehost is another top choice for WordPress enthusiasts. They offer specialized hosting plans optimized for WordPress with top-notch performance. They are known as tough competitors among WordPress hosting providers.From as little as ₹169 per month, Bluehost offers cheap web hosting plans.
SSD Storage
Free CDN
Free Domain 1st Year
Professional Email For Trial
Custom WP Themes
Hostinger is the next name in our list. If you're looking for a website builder that's easy to use. They offer a user-friendly drag-and-drop builder. Beginners find it useful to create their own website, at a price of ₹129 per month.
Unlimited Free SSL
Unlimited Bandwidth
Malware Scanner
99.9% Uptime Guarantee
24/7 Customer Support
IONOS provides exceptional introductory pricing, making it a budget-friendly choice for those just starting their online journey. Thus, they are one of the cheaper hosting providers. However, after the introductory term is complete, make sure you search for their plans precisely.
Their plans start at ₹83.26 per month which could be a good option for beginners.
99.9% Uptime
PHP 8.2 with JIT compiler
Free SSL
DDoS Protection
Backups
Finding a cheap web hosting service like shared hosting or others in 2024 for your online success is a difficult task. While affordability is essential, you should also consider the specific features and support each provider offers.