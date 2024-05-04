Home
IPL 2024 | RCB vs GT: Top 5 bowlers to watch out for

As scores of 200+ are becoming more and more common in the shortest format of the game, a question arises about what bowlers can do to prevent T20 from becoming a batter's format. Tonight, when RCB and GT meet, can the bowlers tell a different tale?
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 11:57 IST
With 10 wickets in 10 matches, Sharma has a lot to prove this time around. It remains to be seen if he fires up and deals a blow to RCB.

Credit: PTI Photo

It is not a matter of pride for RCB that they first make an appearance at the 30th position in this season's highest wicket-takers' list, thanks to Yash Dayal. Being the most in-form bowler of the Bengaluru-based side, he will want to put up a stellar performance tonight.

Credit: PTI Photo

A member of India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Siraj has not also been his usual destructive self this season. But one can never write off a world-class performer like him.

Credit: PTI Photo

A veteran of the format, Rashid Khan will try to exact revenge on RCB after the humiliating defeat in their last clash.

Credit: PTI Photo

Aussie allrounder Cameron Green is one player who can change the game with either the bat or the ball. He is someone cricket enthusiasts will be keenly observing in tonight's encounter.

Credit: X/@RCBTweets

Published 04 May 2024, 11:57 IST
Sports NewsCricketGujarat TitansIPLRCBCameron GreenMohit Sharma

