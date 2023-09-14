1984 Penny Coin Value: History, Error list and Today Worth

Are you interested in determining the value of that 1984 penny you’ve recently come into?

Well, while the 1984 penny is one coin whose value in the numismatic world isn’t so different from its face value of 1 cent, this coin holds a special spot in American coinage history. For this reason, getting your hands on an error 1984 penny in mint condition can fetch you a fair price in the coin market.

This article entails all you need to know about the 1984 penny value. You'll get first-hand information on its rich history, available varieties, and all known mint errors.