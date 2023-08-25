A small Art aimed to create big impact, Komal Patel creates art to spread global awareness.

International Book of Records is a global platform which collate and publish notable records of all types, from first and best human achievements across the globe. On 29th October 2022 Komal Patel, an artist from India, painted smallest portrait of a Tiger on a thumb pin which was measured 1 cm diameter. She completed this painting using acrylic paints under 8 minutes and was awarded by International Book of Records as one of the world record holders. SMALLEST PORTRAIT PAINTING OF A TIGER ON A SMALLEST THUMB PIN - YouTube.

Komal Patel is a self-taught Artist and is currently working in the USA as an Occupational Therapist. She has participated in various art exhibition in India and the USA on global level. She believes, art is one of the global languages which can reach and can be understood by millions of people around the world. “It is important to use this powerful tool to raise awareness on current global issues to build a better future for next generation.”

Komal uses different media in her artworks, she primarily works in acrylic, watercolors, and oil paints. She is also an author of two books aimed at helping emerging artists learn basic concepts of drawing and painting in a simple and effective way. In April 2022, She was invited as one of the jurors for a global Art competition “Protect habitat save planet” along with Carolyn Goodridge founder of Art Impact International and Jibin George founder of Art for Good Cause. This Global competition bagged over 100 paintings from all over the world and was huge success. Artists working in various media and style of work came together to spread awareness on issue of saving natural habitat to save planet earth. This art competition was inspired by Earth day and winners were announced on Earth day 2022. List of winners can be found on Protect Habitat Save Planet | Art Impact (artimpactinternational.org).

Komal’s professional background as an Occupational therapist has enable her to understand that Art is not bound by physical limitation and every person can create art regardless of their physical and mental abilities. However, they do not get recognition as often as they deserve. Hence, with this concept at the core she started an ambitious project to create awareness about artists with disabilities “Art and Ability”. Art and Ability promotes artists with disability and provide platform to showcase their talent. In upcoming years Art and Ability is planning to organize art competitions and exhibitions on global level. Details of future events can be found at www.artandability.com.