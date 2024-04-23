10 Best Anonymous Casinos 2024: No KYC Casinos for US Players

Anonymous casinos don’t require you to verify your identity or engage in a tedious registration process. Just go online and have fun placing your bet. While this may sound so straightforward, many people fall victim to anonymous online casinos that are unsafe and illegal. But you don’t need to stress yourself doing research; we have done that. We have reviewed and ranked the best anonymous casinos with no KYC with their overall quality and the unique features they offer. Like TG.Casino. Keep on reading to find out your choice.
Top Anonymous Casino Reviewed and Ranked for 2024
TG.Casino: Best Telegram Betting App
Lucky Block: Best Casino for Crypto
BC Game: Best Non-GamStop Casino
Betpanda: Best No Deposit Bonus Codes
Wild.io: Best Welcome Bonus Casino
Metaspins: Best Web3 Crypto Payment Platform
VAVE: Best Cashback Casino
Betplay: Best VIP Loyalty Program
Flush: Best Crypto Slot Platform
Jackbit: Best Live Dealer Tables
TG.casino is an online casino where you can explore the sports betting markets and casino games with the addition of the Telegram betting bot made available to you. This anonymous crypto casino was established in 2023. TG.Casino operates on Telegram, a messaging app with 700 million worldwide users. If you are looking for an exclusive and safe anonymous online gambling, TG.Casino is 100% safe and fully licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board.
Being an all-around gambling platform, it also functions as a sportsbook page that offers exclusive betting options. Aside from that, you can play slots, tables, live dealers, and other available games. Whether you are an existing customer with a favourite game or a newbie looking to explore, this Telegram anonymous casino has what you need in its gaming library. These games include slots, poker, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and provably fair games.
TG.Casino is a remarkable anonymous casino that provides its players with enticing bonus packages. As a newbie, the welcome bonus offer will draw you in. You can enjoy a 200% bonus of up to 10 ETH on your first deposit. You don’t need a promo code to enjoy it because the bonus is automatically added when your payment is confirmed.
TG.Casino endorses using cryptocurrencies. Additionally, you can use their native token ($TGC) to facilitate seamless payment for their platform. Deposits are processed within a few minutes without any hidden fees. The platform also uses a fiat-crypto pathway for credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets. The minimum deposit is 0.0001 BTC, while the minimum withdrawal is 0.0002 BTC.
● Year founded: 2023
● Game library: 2,000 casino games and sportsbook
● Bonus Offer: 200% bonus offer on initial deposit
● Payment methods: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, Shiba Inu, USD Coin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tron, Tether, and other cryptocurrencies
● Customer Support: Available 24/7
● User platforms: Mobile app and web version
LuckyBlock is an anonymous crypto platform launched in November 2022. This crypto casino and sportsbook was designed for cryptocurrency investors to become players. Thus, they can quickly sign up through a safe verification process and start playing casino games. LuckyBlock offers an exceptional range of games (2,700+) in its casino library and sports betting. Although they are restricted in some big countries, they are licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority.
Lucky Block partners with Telegram and WalletConnect to provide different sets of slots, live dealers, progressive jackpots, and casino games. Each of these 2,700 games has its unique gameplay and theme that makes them enticing to players. The platform boosts 20 popular and trusted software game providers with a huge fanbase. If you can’t find your favourite among the casino games, live games, roulette, slots, table games, blackjack, baccarat, and other table games, Lucky Block hopes to add more in the coming months.
New players can enjoy a 200% matched deposit bonus up to EUR 25,000 and 50 free spins. Even as a new casino platform, they have managed to capture the attention of their crypto audience with their high-quality and fantastic promotional offers. Lucky Block operates its bonus offer differently.
Being a partner with WalletCoin, players can securely connect their existing Web3 wallets like MetaMask, Coinbase, Phantom, and Trust Wallet to the Lucky Block platform. Deposit and withdrawal have also been made easy, as low as $1, with no hidden charges. And you can also make anonymous transfers through WalletCoin. You can fund your account through different banking options like e-wallets, credit cards, and bank transfers.
● Year founded: 2022
● Game library: 2,700 casino games and sportsbook
● Bonus Offer: 200% bonus offer on initial deposit
● Payment methods: Crypto and WalletCoin
● Customer Support: Available 24/7 in live chat and email
● User platforms: Mobile app and web version
BC Game is a US-licenced and anonymous crypto-centric casino platform launched in 2017. Considered one of the oldest Bitcoin gaming platforms, they have won several awards, including the Best Casino Operator 2023 Award by SiGMA. With over 6,000 casino games and 50 software providers, this anonymous casino offers transparency in deposit and withdrawal and a user-friendly interface to all its players.
The BC Game platform runs many casino games along with an AI-powered video poker game. It also has many sports bets available on the platform, including Esports. If you want to get a retro feeling, you should buy in on their slots, probably fair, and live games. There are close to 6,000; it’s hard not to find your favourite.
The BC promotion umbrella covers new players and existing customers. They have a fantastic approach to their welcome bonus. You can get a fixed bonus up to your fourth deposit. The first deposit is up to 270% bonus, the second is 300%, the third is 330%, and the fourth (in BC Dollars) is a 360% bonus. Their BC Dollar (1 BCD) equals 1 USD. You can also redeem bonus codes to unlock crypto rewards.
BC Game is a crypto-based platform for deposit and withdrawal. It supports over 60 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DogeCoin, Ripple, Minero, Tron, Near, Tron, Litecoin, and others. For traditional convenience, they offer deposits in fiat currency (USD & EUR) through debit and credit cards. BC Game also accommodates popular mobile payment options like Google Pay & Apple Pay.
● Year founded: 2017
● Game library: 6,000 casino games and sportsbook
● Bonus Offer: Welcome and buy-in bonuses of up to 360%
● Payment methods: Cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies
● Customer Support: Available 24/7
● User platforms: iOs, Windows & Android
Newly founded BetPanda is an anonymous online casino that uses cryptocurrencies. They operate in Costa Rica (although without an official licence yet), but you don't have to go through the verification process to register. The platform has an easy-to-use interface, exceptional user-based features, and a diverse gaming library and SSL security measures. They also use a Bitcoin Lightning Network for fast deposits and withdrawals.
Unlike most anonymous online casinos, BetPanda doesn't offer sports betting. The perks of featuring over 4,000 casino games and 80 popular software providers make BetPanda stand out. You can easily pick a slot game, blackjack, poker, roulette, and baccarat, probably fair games, and live dealer tables. You can play most of the games for free.
BetPanda uses no deposit bonus codes, a feature that anonymous online casinos barely offer in the iGaming market. You can redeem their bonus without needing a unique promo code or link. For their welcome bonus, they offer up to 100% match bonus package valued up to 1BTC. Whether you are a newbie or a loyal customer, you can enjoy a special VIP club and weekly cashback on their platform.
BetPanda offers deposit and withdrawal in 10+ cryptocurrencies, including BTC, BNB, ETH, and others. In terms of traditional payment options, BetPanda doesn't offer the use of credit and debit cards. Deposits are fast, but withdrawal may take a while.
● Year founded: 2023
● Game library: 4,000+ casino games
● Bonus Offer: No deposit bonus codes/100% welcome bonus
● Payment methods: Cryptocurrencies
● Customer Support: Available 24/7
● User platforms: Web platform on mobile and desktop devices
Wild.io is an online and crypto-friendly casino launched in 2022 for gamblers seeking to explore different games. The casino is licensed by the Curacao eGaming Authority and owned by Nonce Gaming NV. The thrill of gambling on a legit casino platform like wild.io gives an enthusiastic feeling. You can enjoy the best games, features, and bonuses on their user-friendly platform.
Wild.io offers 2,400 popular games like slots to table games, baccarat, roulette, poker, live casino games, and jackpot games. They have created an advanced gaming system that adds new genres and traditional favourites to their library for beginners and enthusiasts. They have 19 software providers that have helped them become popular in the entire crypto industry. Unfortunately, wild.io does not offer any sports betting options.
Every anonymous casino features bonuses and promos to attract players. Based on this, the more bonus features are available on the platform, the more likely we will see more players. Wild.io has created a unique bonus structure that offers a match deposit of 520% bonus on your first four deposits. The first deposit comes with a 100% cash boost and subsequently increases. You also get to enjoy daily bonuses, free spins, and their loyalty program.
The payment method on wild.io is limited to crypto only. The idea of being a crypto-based casino has made them embrace the cryptocurrency community, featuring BTC, ETH, BNB, LTC, ADA, DOGE, USDT, and other coins on their platform. What more? You don’t have to worry about minimum deposits and withdrawal limits on wild.io casino.
● Year founded: 2022
● Game library: 2,400+ popular casino games
● Bonus Offer: 520% bonus on first four deposits
● Payment methods: Cryptocurrencies
● Customer Support: 24/7 customer assistance
● User platforms: Web browser on Android and iOS
Metaspins is another online crypto casino that offers players a gaming experience like no other. With over 2,500 games, this online crypto casino platform allows users to play their favourite games. They have integrated a web3 crypto payment system for seamless deposit and withdrawal. Metaspins is licensed in Curacao, and you can enjoy generous cashback, digital assets, and a user-friendly platform.
If you are looking for an extensive library of your favourite games, Metaspins has 2,500 games on its platform that you can explore. You can pick from popular slot games like Wolf Gold, Book of Dead, and more. You can also wager on table classic games, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. Experience the live casino at the tip of your finger anywhere you are.
Unlike many anonymous online casinos, Metaspins doesn’t offer a welcome bonus to new players. But they have something bigger in store. They offer promos to existing customers. One of them is the daily and weekly drops that could reach a 2.5 BTC prize pool. Although with a smaller prize pool (0.25 BTC), the daily blackjack drop is another promotion. You can also participate in daily and weekly tournaments to win a 20 BTC prize pool and a $0.50 spin. If you play regularly, you can get rewarded with Level Up promotions from one stage to another. All of these free spins will give you a bigger chance of winning free crypto tokens.
Metaspins runs a seamless and automated deposit and withdrawal method. The moment you withdraw, it will appear in the wallet you have added. As we have mentioned earlier about being a 100% crypto-based platform, Metaspins allows you to use digital assets like Visa and MasterCard to buy crypto assets. Some of the cryptocurrencies accepted are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, USDC, Dogecoin, Cardano, and others. Compared to other fiat casino platforms, Metaspins gives you the pleasure of an instant withdrawal process.
● Year founded: 2022
● Game library: 2,500 games
● Bonus Offer: Offer only rakeback up to 57%
● Payment methods: Cryptocurrencies
● Customer Support: 24/7 customer support
● User platforms: Mobile web platform
Vave stands out as one of the new online casino platforms that offer cryptocurrencies and crypto sportsbooks to accommodate users of all ages, experiences, and budgets. With over 6,000 games to wager on, you can expect the best slot games, live games, and video poker from Vave Casino. This anonymous casino was founded by TechOptions Group B.V. in 2022 and licensed by Curacao Gaming Authority. Their language options include English, German, Russian, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, and other languages.
Among the 6,000 games available on Vave, expect to find your favourite among the countless card games (poker, baccarat, and blackjack), online slots, and roulette. You can also enjoy playing their fantastic live dealer games like TV show games and table games. Most of these games come with an HD resolution, a modern user interface, and a demo version. In the sports betting section, they have over 30 different sports available. If you wish, you can access their exclusive games for free, they include Vave Coin, Vave Mines, Vave Plinko, and Vave Dice.
With all of these amazing features, it’s sad that Vave Casino doesn’t offer a traditional welcome bonus. What they offer is the Casino Cashback Bonus, a bonus offer equally as good as the welcome bonus you didn’t enjoy. The first step to enjoy this offer is to register. After registration, deposit 20 USDT or more. Find a popular slot you can wager on, and by the end of the week, you will get 100% cashback. There is also the sports bonus called the Welcome Cashback Sport, with a similar requirement to the one above. For the promotion, they have two types of VIP Programs (Casino VIP program and Sports VIP program).
Vave Casino guarantees seamless deposit and withdrawal methods. They offer 16 fiat payment methods for deposits, including VISA, MasterCard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Bank Transfer, and others. Cryptocurrencies cover deposits and withdrawals, including Bitcoin, DogeCoin, Ethereum, LiteCoin, Tron, and a few others. Vave Casino is a bit strict on withdrawal limits, but transactions are fast and safe.
● Year founded: 2022
● Game library: 6,000 games
● Bonus Offer: Casino Cashback Bonus and Welcome Cashback Sport
● Payment methods: Cryptocurrencies and fiat payment method
● Customer Support: 24/7 customer support
● User platforms: Mobile app on Android and iOS
Betplay is a top anonymous online casino that provides thousands of casinos and live game selections in the iGaming world. This platform has been around for a few years and has built a trusted and reliable reputation in the industry. One of their distinct features is the integration of the Bitcoin Lightning Network to help users make instant and safe payments. Betplay was launched in Costa Rica in 2020. They are also licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Commission. This crypto-friendly online casino offers over 6,000 games for users to enjoy.
Among the 6,000 games offered by Betplay include slots, tables, cards, and other popular games. They probably offer fair games and sportsbooks. Their sports betting has 17 available games for users to bet on, including football, rugby, golf, basketball, table tennis, volleyball, and eSports. The features of this sports betting include in-play markets, competitive odds, and pre-game. The best part of this is that most of these games are regulated in big countries.
Like most anonymous casinos, Betplay offers impressive bonuses to their new users and existing customers. If you are playing for the first time, you can get a 100% welcome bonus on a deposit worth up to $1,000. Although it has a wagering requirement (you have to wager 80x of the deposit amount before you get the bonus), it’s an easy process to scale through. You can enjoy these fantastic offers once you reach VIP level 1 of Bronze 1. Note that higher VIP levels attract more cashback and free spins.
The integration of the Bitcoin Lightning Network support on Betplay has made it one of the best crypto casinos for fast deposits and withdrawals. This key feature ensures speed and secured private transactions for users to enjoy. Aside from that, you can deposit or withdraw via dozens of crypto options, including popular cryptocurrencies like BTC, LTC, USDT, BNB, and ETH.
● Year founded: 2020
● Game library: 6,000 games
● Bonus Offer: 100% welcome bonus on a deposit worth up to $1,000
● Payment methods: Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin Lightning Network)
● Customer Support: 24/7 customer support
● User platforms: Web platform and mobile app
Flush has been one of the best online anonymous casino platforms since 2020. It has built a solid reputation in the rapidly growing iGaming industry. Even among the fierce casino competition, it has managed to become the top choice for most new and old casino players. It has an impressive portfolio of games, bonuses, and easy-to-use features. This trusted online casino platform was created and launched by King of Clubz B.V, and it is fully licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Commission. It has a library of over 5,000 games and partnered with leading software providers.
Flush, among many other anonymous online casinos, offers the best gaming options. In their large library of casino games, you can easily place your bet on slots, poker, blackjack, roulette, and live dealer. Most users have given their reviews on how fun the experience was. They regard it as one of the best crypto slot platforms for its impressive range of games, including Summer Ways, Book of Sirens-Golden Pearl, Wolf Fang- Deep Forest, Aviator, Mines, and Flush’s in-house exclusive games. They don’t have a sports betting category for now, which they hope to add in the future.
New players can enjoy a signing up welcome bonus on Flush Casino while existing customers can enjoy other promotion offers. Among these offers are the VIP Free Spins and VIP Cashbacks. Although limited by location, these VIP features allow you to earn elite perks, cashback rewards, and daily free spin. They also run an affiliate program to help loyal customers earn referral commissions. The bonus pay is between 25% to 50% of the referral’s deposit. Flush has a 10 VIP loyalty program where you can be rewarded with rewards, free spins, cashback, and rakeback.
Flush has its perks of deposit and withdrawal limits. Being a crypto-centric casino, it only allows for cryptocurrency deposit and withdrawal processes. No fiat payment is allowed for playing games or placing bets. You can buy crypto on Flush’s official website via Google Pay, Apple Pay, MasterCard, and Visa. Payment methods are accepted through Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, Dogecoin, BNB, Magic, USDC, and Dai. There is no minimum deposit amount but a minimum withdrawal of $15 per payment.
● Year founded: 2020
● Game library: 5,000 games
● Bonus Offer: Sign-up bonus
● Payment methods: Cryptocurrencies
● Customer Support: 24/7 customer support
● User platforms: Web browser on smartphone and desktop
Jackbit Casino is an anonymous cryptocurrency casino with an impressive feature in the iGaming world. This popular online casino offers fast payouts, and thousands of casino games. Among these fantastic features, players also get to enjoy 24/7 customer support, sports betting with competitive odds, and 50 free spins for a new player. Jackbit was launched in 2022 by Ryker B.V. They cover traditional sports and esports on their platform. Jackbit partners with licensed software providers and holds a Curacao e-gaming licence for safe gambling experience and regulation.
Jackbit supports over 5,000 games, including slots, roulette, video poker, baccarat, blackjack, and live dealer tables. They have an extensive sports platform that connects to its casino. For VIP players who love to stake high, the platforms support this initiative on every one of their casino games. Aside from the casino games we have mentioned above, Jackbit also supports minority games like Lotto, Rocket Dice, Hi-Lo, Darts, Scratch Cards, Keno, and Minesweeper. Jackbit also falls into the category of one of the best betting sites for Bitcoin esports, supporting more than 40 sports games.
This anonymous casino offers a huge welcome bonus for new players along with 50 free spins. One amazing feature of the Jackbit platform is how you don’t have to try to attain unrealistic wagering requirements, instead, all you need is a promo code to qualify for their bonus. Once you deposit $50, you are eligible to use the promo code. The free spins are only valid for 24 hours and you can only win a maximum amount of $100 from free spins.
Jackbit is one of the best Bitcoin casinos for fast and easy payouts. Although there are transfer charges on the cryptocurrencies, you can still enjoy the wallet-to-wallet deposit and withdrawal process as extra privacy. The charades depend on the type of cryptocurrency you are using. Among the cryptocurrencies available are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Monero, Dash, Dogecoin, BNB, Tether, TRON, USD Coin, and Solana.
● Year founded: 2022
● Game library: 5,000 games
● Bonus Offer: 100% welcome bonus and 50 free spins
● Payment methods: Cryptocurrencies
● Customer Support: 24/7 customer support
● User platforms: Mobile casino on web browsers
Our experts follow specific criteria when selecting the best anonymous casino sites. Many casinos are available, but most don't meet our standard of quality. We have meticulously considered different factors for a smooth and safe experience for every new and old player. If you follow these criteria, our experts ensure that only the top anonymous online casino sites are recommended to readers. Below are the features considered for each casino we reviewed:
Any anonymous casino that considers itself one of the best must have a diverse and extensive casino game library for selection. Offering many options will prevent players from getting bored and looking for alternatives if they can't find their favourite games.
Although we prioritise quantity in our review, quality holds equal importance for us. Every casino platform on our list has partnered with a software game provider to guarantee a thrilling and diverse gambling experience. A focus on quality and quality gives every player access to top-quality games.
Playing an online anonymous casino is already exciting, but the amazing experience of getting a bonus or promo reward is what every player looks forward to.
Every site on our list has created a system of bonuses and promotions. Some of them use 'no deposit bonus codes', cashback, welcome bonus, free spin, and a lot more. These enticing bonuses can help boost your gaming experience to explore a wide range of casino games and give you a chance at winning big.
While we expect all of these casino platforms to be crypto-based, some of them support fiat currencies. With Bitcoin being the primary focus, there are other cryptocurrencies that players should take an interest in, such as Ethereum, Binance, Tron, DogeCoin, USD Tether, LiteCoin, Solana, and others.
As an extra feature, we look at the deposit and withdrawal speed. Some of these crypto casinos use a Bitcoin Lightning Network for fast payout. Others use a fiat method like credit and debit cards. The point is to ensure a seamless transaction for every user.
The crypto world and iGaming markets are advancing every day. The least you can do is ensure you wager with a licensed anonymous casino so you don't have a painful story to tell.
Every casino on our list is regulated and licensed for a safe and secure gambling experience. Players only bet with reliable and trusted platforms, and we have thoroughly researched that.
The best players get confused sometimes, and no matter how good or experienced you are, you can still experience gameplay or other related issues. This is where an anonymous casino customer assistance comes in. On our end, we have enlisted the best casinos with no verification with helpful customer support that answers and solves every problem.
Some of the support features are live chat, social media, email, telephone calls, blogs, community, and FAQs. With these options, you can conveniently solve your queries on time.
Some of these casino platforms extend their features to sports betting. This is an elite perk for users who want to switch from playing casinos to sports.
Another feature is the mobile app and web version. Provision for these would ensure that every player enjoys an easy-to-use interface and seamless platform.
Being anonymous, especially if you don’t want to be targeted, is one of the best features of online casinos. Finding a crypto-based casino platform that offers no KYC might be sometimes tedious, especially if you don’t have the luxury of time.
This guide has shown you that TG.Casino is the best anonymous casino you can wager on with cryptocurrencies. Not just that, we have been able to tell you the detailed features of these platforms, ranging from the software providers, game library, bonus and promotion offers, platform support, payment methods, and legal status.
You can easily pick any of these 10 anonymous online casinos and bet with total privacy. Enjoy your favourite slots, live deals, and sports games on these platforms.
Wild.io has the best welcome bonus to consider today. They offer a matched deposit of 520% bonus on your first four deposits.
Look out for a regulated and licensed anonymous casino. Check for bonus offers, game library, payment options, customer support, and payout speed.
Most of these platforms are regulated by a reputable body or commission. However, it is crucial to do your research before signing up to wager any bet. Check online for other reviews by the platforms’ users.