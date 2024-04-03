Bahaa Abdul Hadi on Qi Card and Empowering Financial Freedom in Iraq

Tracing back to the year 2007 we have the launch of the Qi Card, a pivotal moment in Iraq's development in the financial sector when Bahaa Abdul Hadi laid the foundation of the International Smart Card (ISC) Group. ISC emerged as a beacon of hope, a semi-governmental entity bridging the chasm between private enterprise and governmental stewardship.

At its helm stood Hadi, a visionary entrepreneur driven by a singular mission - to democratize access to financial services for all Iraqis. The birth of Qi Card heralded a new era of financial inclusivity, with its innovative biometric authentication technology promising security, convenience, and empowerment.