Closer Look with Activ Trades Review 2023 by Leading Financial Experts

Traders Union (TU) analysts have conducted a thorough assessment of 350 Forex brokerage firms, revealing their selection of the Top 30 Best Forex Brokers for September 2023. Among these, Activ Trades underwent a thorough evaluation, driven by numerous requests from traders who sought an in-depth analysis of the broker's performance during the specified period.

The analysts employed the unique TU Methodology, scrutinizing various aspects such as financial performance, reliability, safety, trading conditions, and customer service records of both platforms.

Prior to delving into the detailed reviews, Traders Union emphasizes the importance of aligning one's individual financial goals with a Forex broker's offerings. This ensures that there is a perfect match between one's profit objectives and the services provided by the company.

Activ Trades reviews show that it achieved the 95th position in the most recent ranking, with a TU Overall Score of 4.83 out of 10. Upon the evaluation of its most influential parameters, the platform only received scores of 4.45 and 4.47 in user satisfaction and brand popularity, respectively.

This analysis highlights the prevailing discontent among the majority of its customers regarding the platform's services. Specifically, the broker faces criticism for mandating clients to provide detailed financial information when initiating an account and for the requirement of verification before depositing or withdrawing funds.

Furthermore, the brokerage firm has garnered numerous unfavorable comments due to its restricted customer support, which operates solely 24/5 rather than the industry norm of 24/7. It is also criticized for lacking PAMM or social trading features and for its incapability to facilitate real stock trading.

Activ Trades is a brokerage firm with over two decades of experience in the market, primarily catering to active traders. It offers a diverse range of more than 1,000 instruments and favorable trading conditions, including spreads starting from as low as 0.5 pips.

However, TU experts noted that the broker has limited options for passive investments. The entry threshold for opening an account is set at a moderate $500, and it provides a demo account for practice.

Notably, the trading company places a strong emphasis on high-quality training for beginners and regularly conducts webinars that are beneficial for both novice and seasoned traders looking to enhance their trading skills.

It also provides two account types, including individual and professional accounts. Traders who opt for a professional account with 1:1 leverage and no swaps can trade CFDs on shares with zero fees. Yet, there is a maximum leverage limit of 1:30 for private traders, while professionals can access leverage of up to 1:400.

Activ Trades is a reputable broker regulated by the United Kingdom’s FCA and the Bahamas’ SCB, ensuring the security of client funds.

Additionally, the broker provides deposit insurance of up to $1 million and safeguards against a negative account balance.

Insiders told Benzinga that the London-based trading platform has a global focus, serving users from diverse regions, and their affiliate programs offer bonuses for private traders and opportunities for institutional investors to enhance their service quality.

Based on the report, the brokerage entity provides three distinct affiliate programs: "Refer a Friend," "White Label ActivTrades," and "Gray Label ActivTrades." Under the first program, every client of the company is eligible to receive an affiliate link, allowing them to introduce new members to the platform. The second program is tailored for businesses that gather and augment client funds, while the third program caters specifically to institutional investors and hedge funds.