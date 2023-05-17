Discover the Top 10 Neurosurgeons and Spine Surgeons in India: Pioneers of Excellence in Critical Neurosurgery - 2023 Edition

New Delhi (India), May 16: In the intricate realm of neurosurgery, where precision and expertise can mean the difference between life and debilitation, India stands proud as a haven for exceptional medical talent. Renowned for their unparalleled skills and groundbreaking contributions, the top ten neurosurgeons in India have elevated the field to new heights. This article delves into the realm of critical neurosurgery excellence, shedding light on the exceptional individuals who have shaped and transformed the landscape of neurological care in India.
Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla is a highly experienced neurosurgeon, spine surgeon, and founder of Dr Rao's Hospital in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He has completed almost every fellowship in neurosurgery from the USA and has a proven track record of success in treating patients with neurological conditions. Dr Patibandla is highly skilled in performing complex neurosurgical procedures minimally invasively, and his patients have given him over 1250 positive 5-star ratings. He is highly rated among the peers and published several papers in international journals. He is the founder CMD of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, which is the premier neurosurgery centre providing the care to national and international patients.
Dr K.E. Turel is a highly experienced neurosurgeon with over 45 years of experience performing brain tumour surgery. He has completed his education at various universities worldwide and has performed surgeries at some of India's most prestigious hospitals, including the Beach Candy Trust Hospital.
Dr Chandra Sekhar Deopujari is a highly skilled neurosurgeon with over 40 years of experience and has performed surgeries at renowned hospitals such as the Bombay Hospital and P.D Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He is one of India's best endoscopic surgeons and is a faculty member at many conferences.
Dr B.K. Misra is a Mumbai-based neurosurgeon with over 30 years of experience treating patients with neurological conditions. He has successfully treated patients with brain tumours, cerebral aneurysms, and other conditions and is a member of the Indian Academy of Neurological Surgeons. Dr Misra currently heads the department at P.D Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.
Dr Suresh Shankla is a highly experienced Mumbai-based neurosurgeon with multiple fellowships from abroad and over 30 years of experience in treating patients with neurological conditions. He has successfully treated patients with brain tumours, cerebral aneurysms, and other conditions. He has also held leadership positions in multiple congresses and neurological societies.
Dr V. P. Singh is a highly experienced neurosurgeon with over 30 years of experience and is considered one of the best in India for brain tumour surgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, skull base surgery, and epilepsy surgery. He has performed surgeries at prestigious hospitals such as AIIMS and Medanta Medicity Hospitals in New Delhi.
Dr Rana Patir is a renowned brain tumour surgeon with over 35 years of experience and has performed over 10000 surgeries. He specializes in minimally invasive surgeries and is available at Fortis Hospital in New Delhi.
Dr Sandip Chaterjee is the director of the Neurosurgery Department at the Park Clinic, Kolkata, and has over 25 years of experience performing brain tumour surgeries. He is considered one of the best neurosurgeons in India.
Dr Sarath Chandra has over 25 years of experience performing brain tumour surgeries and is considered one of the best neurosurgeons in India. He has performed surgeries at prestigious hospitals such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Dr Ashish Suri has over 25 years of experience performing brain tumour surgeries and is considered one of the best neurosurgeons in India. He has performed surgeries at renowned hospitals such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
In conclusion, the neurosurgeons mentioned above are among the best in India, and they have earned their reputations through years of hard work, dedication, and commitment to their patients. These neurosurgeons have demonstrated excellence in treating patients with neurological conditions and are highly skilled in performing.
