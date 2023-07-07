Hedera and ApeCoin Continue Downward Spiral While Tradecurve Surges To The Moon!

The cryptocurrency industry is experiencing uncertainty as the value of specific altcoins has been heading downwards. Just this week, Hedera and ApeCoin entered the red zone and are not likely to escape this downward spiral. But not all is lost as the upcoming hybrid exchange, Tradecurve, has managed to surge in value by 80% and is expecting another 40% surge in the upcoming week..
Hedera (HBAR) In The Red Zone Based on The Chart data
Based on the chart data from Hedera, things have not been looking up, as the cryptocurrency experienced a rapid decline in value during the week. As of July 5, 2023, Hedera trades at $0.04753583.
Within the past seven days, Hedera saw its low point at $0.04740736, with its high point of value at $0.051857. Over the past year, Hedera is down by 22.3%, and in the last week alone, it dipped by 3.3%. This means that Hedera is having difficulty escaping this bearish outlook.
ApeCoin (APE) Struggling to Escape Downward Spiral
ApeCoin, on the other hand, fell further down in value, as the cryptocurrency dipped by 5.8% in the last 24 hours alone. As of July 5, 2023, ApeCoin trades at $2.07. Within the past week, ApeCoin saw its low point at $2.08, with its high point at $2.31.
During the previous month alone, ApeCoin is down 34.9%, which means that it needs to showcase a major spike in order to completely escape this downward trend and spiral.
Tradecurve (TCRV) Surges by 80%
Tradecurve, an emerging player in the online trading ecosystem currently in its presale run, offers a unique proposition by combining the best elements of centralized and decentralized exchanges on a single platform, where users can access derivatives and crypto trading from a single account.
With access to high leverage starting at 500:1, high liquidity, and the ability to maintain full anonymity, Tradecurve is becoming a favorite to any privacy-conscious trader with over 12,500 users already signed up.
In addition, Tradecurve has made a commitment to user security and privacy and will also establish transparent operations with the implementation of Proof of Reserves (PoR), all of which are aspects that will instill confidence in its users.
At the core of the Tradecurve exchange is the TCRV token, which will bring holders perks such as access to VIP status, passive income through staking, governance, voting rights, and more. During Stage 4 of its presale, TCRV is offered at a value of just $0.018 an 80% pump from its starting price. The team has raised $2.8 million and anticipates that they can raise $20 million by the end. Based on its momentum and appeal, analysts predict that TCRV can climb in value by 50x during the presale and by 100x at launch.
