'Humare Baarah' poster unveiled, film scheduled for release on June 7

The highly awaited movie featuring Bollywood veteran Annu Kapoor and TV sensation Parth Samthaan, who is making his Bollywood debut, has received a fresh title and an official release date.

The film, which was earlier titled Hum Do Humare Baraah, has been retitled as per the directive of the Censor Board and will now be known as Humare Baarah. The movie is set to release on the big screen on June 7.

A fresh poster has been released to mark the announcement, giving audiences a sneak peek at what to expect.