'Humare Baarah' poster unveiled, film scheduled for release on June 7

The highly awaited movie featuring Bollywood veteran Annu Kapoor and TV sensation Parth Samthaan, who is making his Bollywood debut, has received a fresh title and an official release date.
The film, which was earlier titled Hum Do Humare Baraah, has been retitled as per the directive of the Censor Board and will now be known as Humare Baarah. The movie is set to release on the big screen on June 7.
A fresh poster has been released to mark the announcement, giving audiences a sneak peek at what to expect.
Helmed by Kamal Chandra, Humare Baarah is produced by Radhika G Film and Newtech Media Entertainment, Ravi S Gupta, Birender Bhagat, Sanjay Nagpal and Sheo Balak Singh.
The film is co-produced by Triloki Prasad. The gripping movie boasts stellar cast like Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Paritosh Tiwari, Manoj Joshi and Aditi Bhatpahri.
Elated about the film, versatile actor Annu Kapoor said, "Working on Humare Baraah has been an incredible journey for me. The film delves into some complex and sensitive topics, and I believe the new title aligns better with our storytelling. I'm excited for audiences to experience the heart and soul of this project on June 7."
Talking more about the film, the producers Ravi S Gupta & Birender Bhagat added, "Producing Humare Baarah has been a privilege. All the teams have worked tirelessly to bring this story to life, and I'm thrilled to finally share the film with audiences after so many hurdles."
"The new title reflects the essence of the movie, and I believe it will resonate with viewers. This film will highlight our country's most important and crucial problem, and we hope that our film is an eye opener for the audience."
The film’s poster sets the tone for the anticipated release, showcasing the film's aesthetic and intriguing storyline. Audiences can expect an engaging narrative, strong performances, and thoughtful direction when Humare Baarah hits theaters nationwide on June 7 a release by Viacom18 Studios.