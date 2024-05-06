Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Samajwadi Party appoints Shyam Lal Pal as its new UP state chief

The Samajwadi Party on Monday appointed Shyam Lal Pal as its Uttar Pradesh state president, replacing Naresh Uttam who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Fatehpur.

"Shyam Lal Pal has been appointed as the party's state president," the SP said in a post on X.

Party sources said Pal has been appointed to strengthen the party as Uttam is busy in the polls.

SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhaury said Uttam had written a letter to the party national president, Akhilesh Yadav, to relieve him from the post.

"His request has been accepted and Pal has been made the new state president. Presently Pal was holding the post of state vice president in the party," Chaudhury said.