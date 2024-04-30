HTX Referral Code (2024): 4tcn5 (Claim $5672 Bonus)

HTX is the new name of Huobi Global, a leading cryptocurrency exchange that was founded in 2013. HTX offers a variety of services, such as spot, margin, futures trading, options, and staking, as well as access to 726+ cryptocurrencies and tokens. HTX also has its own native token, HT, which can be used to unlock exclusive features and benefits on the platform.

The HTX referral code is a unique code that you can use when you register on the HTX platform. By using the HTX referral code, you can get a signup bonus of up to $241 and a fee discount of up to 50%. The signup bonus consists of some tasks that you need to complete within 30 days of registration. The fee discount depends on how much HT you hold and how much trading volume you generate.

The best HTX referral code is “4tcn5”, as it will give you the maximum welcome bonus of up to $10,0000, sign up bonus of $241 USDT, and 50% trading fee rebate.

HTX Overview

HTX is a global cryptocurrency exchange that provides a secure, reliable, and professional trading service to millions of users in over 180 countries. It is known for its high liquidity, low fees, and diverse product offerings. The crypto exchange also has a strong community and ecosystem, supported by its native token, HT.

HT is the utility token of the HTX platform, which can be used for various purposes, such as:

● Fee discount: You can get a fee discount of up to 50% by holding HT and enabling the “Pay fees with HT” option in your account settings. The more HT you hold and the more trading volume you generate, the higher the fee discount you can enjoy.

● Exclusive access: You can access exclusive features and benefits on the HTX platform by holding HT, such as voting rights, airdrops, events, and more.

● Staking rewards: You can choose from different staking plans, such as flexible, lockup, or node staking, and get different rewards, such as interest, HT, or other tokens.

● Burning mechanism: HTX regularly burns a portion of the HT supply to reduce the inflation and increase the value of the token. The burning amount is determined by the HTX revenue, the HT staking amount, and the HTX ecosystem development.

Exploring The Features Of The HTX

HTX is not just a cryptocurrency exchange, but also a comprehensive trading platform that offers a variety of features and products to suit different needs and preferences of traders. Some of the features of the HTX platform are:

● Spot trading: You can trade over 726 cryptocurrencies and tokens on the spot market. It allows you to use advanced tools and indicators to analyze the market trends and execute your trades.

● Margin trading: Trade with up to 10x leverage on the HTX margin market, and borrow funds from the platform. You can also lend your funds and earn interest from the exchange or other users.

● Futures trading: You can trade with up to 125x leverage and speculate on the price movements of various cryptocurrencies and tokens.

● Savings: You can deposit your cryptocurrencies and tokens and earn interest. You can choose from different savings products, such as flexible, fixed, or defi savings, and get different interest rates, terms, and risks.

● Prime: Participate in the HTX prime platform and get access to new and high-quality projects at a discounted price. You can also use your HT to subscribe to the prime projects and get a chance to win the allocation.

● Launchpool: You can participate in the HTX launchpool platform and get access to new and innovative projects at an early stage.

What Are The Fees Associated With HTX?

Some of the fees associated with HTX are:

Trading fee:

HTX charges a trading fee for every transaction that you make on its platform. The trading fee depends on the type of market, the type of order, and your VIP level. The VIP level is determined by your HT holding amount and your 30-day trading volume. The higher your VIP level, the lower your trading fee.

The trading fee for the spot ranges from 0.2% to 0.015% for the maker and from 0.2% to 0.06% for the taker. The trading fee for the margin trading ranges from 0.2% to 0.02% for the maker and from 0.2% to 0.07% for the taker. The trading fee for the futures ranges from 0.04% to -0.02% for the maker and from 0.06% to 0.04% for the taker.

Deposit and withdrawal fee:

HTX does not charge any deposit fee for any cryptocurrency or token. However, HTX charges a withdrawal fee for each cryptocurrency or token, which varies depending on the network conditions and the token type.

HTX Invitation Code FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions and answers about the HTX invitation code:

What Is The Difference Between HTX Referral Code And HTX Invitation Code?

The HTX referral code and the HTX invitation code are the same thing. It is also called promo code or invite code. They are both unique codes “4tcn5” that you can use to invite your friends to join HTX and get bonuses and rewards.

How Can I Find My HTX Referral Code?

You can find your HTX referral code or invitation code in the “Invite Friends” section of your account. You can join referral program or affiliate program for more trading fees commission.

How Can I Share My HTX Invite Code?

You can share your HTX referral code or invitation code with your friends by sending them your referral link or QR code. You can also share your referral code or invitation code on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, or Telegram.

How Can I Track The Status Of My Huobi Global Referral Code?

You can track the status of your Huobi referral code in the “Referral Program” section of your account. You can see how many friends you have invited, how much bonus you have earned, and how much fee discount you have enjoyed.

How Long Is The HTX Invitation Code Valid For?

The HTX referral code is valid for as long as you have an active account on the crypto exchange. You can use your HTX promo code to invite as many friends as you want and get unlimited bonuses and rewards.

Conclusion

By using the HTX referral code 4tcn5, you can get a signup bonus of up to $241 and a fee discount of up to 50%. You can also get additional bonuses by inviting your friends to join HTX using your referral link or code. You can enjoy the benefits of using the HTX platform, such as exclusive access, staking rewards, burning mechanism, and more.

