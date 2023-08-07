Igor Makarov, Businessman and Former Pro Cyclist, on the Keys to Team-Building

Igor Makarov, Founder of ARETI International Group, has gained valuable insights into team-building through his diverse experiences. From leading a company with 1,000 people to being a member of professional cycling teams and even owning a professional cycling team, Igor has learned that inspiring and empowering team members unifies a team, thus making everyone stronger. Unity, Igor says, leads to success.

This lesson, among others, has shaped his approach to building effective teams. Here’s a closer look at his lessons to team-building, including trust, communication, goal-setting, and resilience.

Team-Building in Business

In the world of business, Igor Makarov has led companies with over 1,000 people, and has established himself as a successful entrepreneur and business leader. Through his various ventures, he has recognized the significance of trust in team-building. Makarov understands that trust serves as the foundation for collaboration and enables individuals to work together towards a common goal. Building trust requires transparency, honesty, and accountability, and Makarov emphasizes the importance of fostering an environment where team members feel safe to express their opinions and take risks. By promoting trust within a team, he believes that individuals can unlock their full potential, leading to enhanced productivity and innovation.

Effective communication is another key lesson Mr. Makarov has learned throughout his experiences. In business, clear and open communication is crucial for teams to function harmoniously. Makarov encourages active listening and open dialogue, allowing team members to share their thoughts and ideas freely. By promoting effective communication, misunderstandings can be minimized, conflicts can be resolved more efficiently, and innovative solutions can be developed collectively.

Furthermore, goal-setting plays a fundamental role in team-building, both in business and cycling. Igor stresses the significance of setting clear and achievable goals to motivate and guide team members. Whether it is a business project or a cycling race, defining specific objectives helps team members align their efforts and work towards a shared vision. Makarov believes that well-defined goals provide a sense of purpose and direction, allowing teams to stay focused and driven throughout their journey.

Cycling

Igor Makarov competed as a world-class cyclist from 1979 to 1986, achieving the title of International Master of Sports. He is also a member of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Management and was the founder and main sponsor of the Swiss-registered professional cycling team KATUSHA, which successfully performed on the World Tour from 2009 to 2019. They were one of the best teams in the world for several years in a row.

According to Makarov, cycling is a sport that requires exceptional teamwork and coordination, particularly in professional races. He acknowledges the importance of resilience in the face of challenges, as cycling often presents unexpected obstacles such as adverse weather conditions or mechanical failures. He highlights the need for teams to remain composed and adaptable, emphasizing the power of teamwork in overcoming obstacles. Makarov understands that resilience is built through shared experiences, where teams learn to trust and support one another even in the most demanding situations.

The Value of Diversity

In both business and sports, Igor Makarov has learned that diversity within a team brings immense value. He recognizes the strength that comes from embracing different perspectives, backgrounds, and expertise. Makarov believes that a diverse team fosters creativity and innovation, leading to more comprehensive solutions and greater success. By promoting inclusivity and creating an environment that values diversity, teams can capitalize on the unique strengths of each member and unlock their full potential.

Igor Makarov has acquired valuable lessons about team-building from his experiences in business and cycling. Trust, communication, goal-setting, resilience, and diversity have emerged as key pillars in his approach to building successful teams. Makarov's insights emphasize the importance of fostering a collaborative and supportive environment, where team members can thrive and contribute their best efforts. By embracing these principles, individuals and teams can achieve remarkable results in any endeavor they pursue.