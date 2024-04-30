JEE Mains Dreams Realised: Narayana's Outstanding Performance in JEE Main 2024 exams

New Delhi (India), April 30: Among the 14 lakhs+ students who took the highly competitive JEE Main 2024, Narayanites showcased absolute dominance in the All-India Open category, securing the 1st, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th ranks. Narayana boasts the highest number of rankers (six) within the top 10 ranks. Expanding their supremacy further, Narayanites claimed 28 ranks in the top 100 and 171 ranks in the top 1000 of the All-India open categories. Notably, G. Nilkrishna clinched the all-India 1st rank, H. Vidith secured the 5th rank, M. Anoop secured the 6th rank, M. Sai Teja secured the 7th rank, Chintu Sateesh Kumar secured the 8th rank, and Aryan Prakash achieved the 10th rank in the All-India open category.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkRR4ipY64E

Dr. P. Sindhura and P. Sharani, directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, conveyed their deep pride as they applauded the steadfast dedication of students, their families, and the academic and administrative staff of the institution for these notable achievements.

Dr. Sindhura congratulated students and remarked, "Narayana's approach empowers students with conceptual understanding, problem-solving skills, and motivates them to improve further through continuous evaluation and personalised feedback. Our microschedule facilitates proactive teaching and tailored instruction, while error analysis offers insights into areas of improvement. These along with students' perseverance drive exceptional results in the JEE Main exam."

P. Sharani extended congratulations to all the students for their remarkable achievements and conveyed appreciation to the institution's faculty. She remarked, "Our proprietary learning platform, nLearn, has provided the students with a competitive advantage. With real-time progress tracking, teachers promptly addressed students' queries, enhancing their preparation. Utilising the platform's rigorous test series, students assessed their progress and compared themselves with peers. Our dedicated staff and technology-driven infrastructure form the cornerstone of our success."

As part of the celebration, the directors also extended their best wishes to the students for the upcoming JEE Advanced examination.

Narayana Educational Institutions have upheld a legacy of excellence for over four decades, continuously raising the bar in education. Narayana Educational Institutions strives to steer students towards academic brilliance thereby enabling the fulfilment of their dreams as at Narayana, Your Dreams Are Our Dreams.

About Narayana Educational Institutions

With a vast network of 800+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 230+ cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia’s largest and well-respected education groups with over 45 years of legacy in the field of education. The institution has a team of more than 50,000 + highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000 + students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. With this, Narayana commits to fulfilling dreams of millions across the nation as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.

To know more, visit us at: https://www.narayanaschools.in/

https://www.narayanagroup.com/

Media Contacts:

Abilash Ragi – abilashr@narayanagroup.com

Ritika Jaipuriyar –ritika.j@narayanagroup.com