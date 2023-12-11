Leading gynecologist Dr. Hrishikesh Pai employs AI technology to improve the outcomes of IVF treatments

New Delhi (India), December 8: Dr. Hrishikesh D. Pai, an eminent gynecologist and an expert in assisted reproductive technologies in India, is a proponent of adopting newer IVF technologies nationwide. Recently, he has used AI technology to improve the outcomes of IVF treatments in key Bloom IVF clinics.

The installation of Life Whisperer, an AI-enabled technology at Bloom IVF, relates to Dr. Hrishikesh Pai’s vision in this direction. The Life Whisperer performs two assessments: the chances of the embryo leading to a pregnancy and a non-invasive assessment of embryo ploidy. The patients receive an in-depth, transparent report of their embryos and the IVF procedure.

Also, Bloom IVF clinic, considered one of the best IVF centers in India, has installed an embryoscope, which is very useful in IVF treatments. It allows meticulous monitoring of embryos using time-lapse technology and provides invaluable insights into their development. The Embryoscope assists in selecting the healthiest and most viable embryos, proving very valuable in IVF treatment.

Along with the time-lapse technology, the embryoscope is powered with an AI-based embryo evaluation algorithm that delivers in-depth analysis of the embryos, assisting Dr. Hrishikesh Pai and his team in choosing suitable embryos with high chances of implantation.

Earlier, he had put forth IVF-assisted laser hatching, ovarian tissue freezing for cancer patients, IMSI, and several other innovations in reproductive medicine in India.

Hence, Dr. Pai is recognized as one of the best gynecologists in Mumbai, India, and a visionary personality. He is also the founder of Bloom IVF Clinic, which has nearly ten clinics in India. Under his dynamic leadership, Bloom IVF is considered a premier IVF clinic, offering the most comprehensive IVF treatments.

Bloom IVF and its centres in India have offered valuable assisted reproductive treatment and services to numerous families. Also, under his leadership, Dr Pai has made IVF treatment accessible to weaker sections of society as well.

Along with India, the world recognizes his long-standing contribution and dedicated efforts to help couples experience the joy of parenthood. Bloom IVF received the prestigious best IVF group in India in 2013 from Frost & Sullivan.

He was elected as the President of the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) in 2015, and his role on the Board of Directors of the International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS) is a noteworthy landmark in his illustrious journey as a pioneering IVF specialist in India. Dr. Pai is the Secretary General of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), highlighting his untiring commitment to IVF and gynecology.

Expressing satisfaction towards his dedication to assisted reproduction technology, he states, ‘Assisted reproductive technologies goes beyond medical procedures; it relates an emotional journey of dreams and hope for parenthood. Today, I stand indebted to my innumerable patient who instilled their faith and trust in me, encouraging me to treat them successfully.

Dr. Pai has been an academic and a lecturer and has imparted valuable education to the younger generation. Also, he has actively contributed to India’s family planning initiatives. His research papers and publications are recognized and appreciated globally.

Currently, Dr. Pai is looking forward to contributing towards shaping the reproductive healthcare segment in India in an all-encompassing and inclusive manner.

About Dr Hrishikesh Pai