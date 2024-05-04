Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi rakes up Godhra train arson to accuse opposition of appeasement at Bihar rally

He also slammed Tejashwi Yadav for bringing up the 'Hindu Muslim narrative' at rallies while talking about Agnipath scheme and said, "when we talk about the martyrdom of Captain Hameed, do we think of him as a Muslim?"

Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav by name, he said, "There is a shehzada in Delhi and one in Patna, both of whom think of the country as their fiefdom (jaagir)."

"Their mindset was exposed when they raised questions about the surgical strikes and spoke ill of the armed forces," said Modi.