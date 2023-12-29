Mumbai's Budget IVF & Fertility Center launches a holistic gynecological care program, empowering women's health at every stage

New Delhi (India), December 28: Budget Fertility Center, Mumbai, proudly announces a comprehensive gynecological care program designed to address the diverse health needs of women at every stage of life. This pioneering initiative marks a significant step forward in women's health, offering a full spectrum of services ranging from adolescent health education to specialized care for menopausal women.

Budget Fertility Center, is a premier center in Mumbai providing holistic healthcare solutions to address the unique health challenges faced by women. Headed by a team of well-qualified and expert gynecologists, including Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, Dr. Rishma Pai and Dr. Rohan Palshetkar, Budget Fertility Center offers one of the most comprehensive gynecological care in Mumbai.

Dr. Rishma Pai, one of the founders of Budget Fertility Center, is among the best gynecologists in Mumbai, states, 'Gynecological care goes beyond treating existing conditions. We strive to adopt a proactive approach towards preventive care and education. We aim to preserve the overall reproductive and sexual health. Our treatment is patient-specific as it depends on the patient's age, health, status and other health-related conditions.

Preventive Services: Regular health screenings, such as Pap smears for cervical cancer detection, breast exams, and mammograms, are integral to preventive gynecological care. These services help in early detection of potential health issues.

Reproductive Health: Budget Fertility Center offers services related to reproductive health, which include treating and managing menstrual disorders, contraception counselling and fertility treatments. It also offers IVF treatment and other assisted reproductive procedures.

Post-pregnancy and childbirth: Budget Fertility Center offers prenatal, childbirth, and postpartum care, essential for the mother and the baby. They are well-equipped with modern treatments and expert staff for managing and handling high-risk and complicated pregnancies.

Menopause Management: it is challenging for women in their 40s – 50s to live with menopausal symptoms. Hence, gynecologists at Budget Fertility Center offer relevant treatments such as hormone therapy and lifestyle guidance so they can live healthily and comfortably.

Gynecological surgeries: Budget Fertility Center offers surgeries to resolve such as fibroids, ovarian cysts, endometriosis, and so on. The gynecologists at Budget Fertility Center are well-equipped to perform advanced laparoscopic surgeries and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Treatment of persistent gynecological disorders: Certain gynecological disorders, such as urinary incontinence, pelvic floor issues, and polycystic ovary syndromes, need suitable treatment and proper guidance.

Counselling and Education: Most people need guidance on sexual health and wellness, family planning, and preventing sexually transmitted diseases, which is now possible at Budget Fertility Center.

Plenty of public and private healthcare facilities offer these services in Mumbai, a major metropolitan city of India. Amongst them, Budget Fertility Center is committed to enhancing women's well-being and quality of life in our society through integrated advanced medical technologies with empathetic, patient-centered care.

About Dr. Rishma Dhillon Pai:

Dr. Rishma Dhillon Pai, one of the founders of the Budget Fertility Center and a distinguished gynecologist in Mumbai, stands out for her profound expertise in fertility treatments and comprehensive gynecological care. She is ranked among Mumbai's top 10 gynecologists. Her specialty areas encompass infertility management, high-risk pregnancy care, and advanced assisted reproductive techniques. Known for her exceptional commitment to excellence and patient-centered care, Dr. Rishma has established herself as one of Mumbai's finest lady gynecologists for more than three decades. Her compassionate approach and unwavering dedication to her field have made her a top choice for women seeking comprehensive reproductive healthcare.

For more details and an appointment, contact Budget Fertility Center

Phone: +91- 98717 17305

Email: budgetivf12@gmail.com