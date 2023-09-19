Paycom’s Chad Richison Unveils the Latest Green Shoe Foundation Facility

The retreat is modeled after Pia Mellody’s Post Induction Therapy (PIT), which was derived from treatment strategies developed to alleviate and heal the impacts of childhood relational trauma. The Green Shoe Foundation defines trauma as anything we have experienced in childhood as less than nurturing.

During the retreat, attendees focus on healing the pain from their childhood and understanding how “past unhealthy family roles and family systems influence their current behaviors and relationships. The licensed therapists address the five core issues that cause codependent behaviors: self-esteem, boundaries, reality, dependency, and moderation. Ultimately, the attendees will be able to identify, process, and release the negativity rooted in painful past experiences, allowing them the freedom to embody their authentic selves.

Participants come from all over the country and beyond, including Iceland, Canada and the UK, just to name a few. The truly unique program has had a significant impact. Stephany Cochran, executive director of the Green Shoe Foundation, said, “We’ve had over 2,000 folks come through the program, with 435 groups, and with that, over 42 states have been represented.”

Chad Richison shared, “Mental health is the key to all health, happiness and success. The Green Shoe Foundation and what it stands for is my life’s purpose. We want to prevent unhealthy behavior from being passed down from generation to generation.”

Although the retreats are at no cost, they do require a $475 deposit, which is returned in full after the retreat, to secure a spot.

To learn more about Green Shoe, it's retreats and additional mental health resources, visit Green Shoe Foundation’s website.