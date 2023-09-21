Tokens To Consider for the Next Crypto Bull Run – Litecoin, Chainlink, and Tradecurve Markets

Several crypto investors benefited from the 2021 crypto bull run as they saw the value of their investment along with the market. If you missed the last crypto bull run, get ready as another one is on the way. Here are three tokens you can buy ahead of the next bull run – Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink (LINK), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV).
Since June 2023, Litecoin's price has been on a downward trend. The token referred to as 'the silver to Bitcoin's gold' has failed to live up to investors' expectations despite having a fast Litecoin network.
The price of Litecoin coin dropped by over 50% from its 2023 peak of $116 to nearly $57 on September 11th. However, there has been a positive shift in LTC coin sentiment. The bulls caused a rally pushing the token more than 16% from September 11th.
The bull market on the Litecoin network caused the token to trade at $67. LTC is now trading within a triangle. If the Litecoin price breaks out of the triangle, its price could skyrocket by 3,585%, reaching $2,386.
The Chainlink network is one of the widely accepted Web3 services platforms. It has facilitated transactions worth trillions of dollars in DeFi, gaming, NFTs, insurance, and various other key sectors.
Since September 11th, the Chainlink coin has been on an uptrend, rebounding from a local low of $5.7. According to Santiment, this recent upswing in the Chainlink price has generated a significant surge in social activity.
The metric has increased by 150% after experiencing a three-day decline. Santiment has reported a 27% uptick in transactions of at least $100,000 on September 18. As a result, Bitnation has forecasted a yearly low of $6.20 and a yearly high of $36.78 for the price of Chainlink.
>>Register For The Tradecurve Markets Presale<<
Tradecurve Markets has introduced a new trading platform that will have the benefits of centralized and decentralized trading platforms. This hybrid platform will allow you to enjoy high liquidity, decentralization, and anonymity.
Also, Tradecurve Markets will offer traders a large array of assets such as cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, and commodities. This multi-asset option makes Tradecurve Markets the best platform to compete with Binance in terms of trading volume.
Furthermore, you will not have to switch from one platform to another or have multiple accounts to trade these assets. Notably, Tradecurve Markets offers fast deposits and withdrawals with low trading fees, and no strict KYC/AML procedures.
Tradecurve Markets's native digital asset, TCRV, plays a pivotal role in the platform. Holders of the toke enjoy various benefits, such as reduced trading fees, staking rewards, and discounts on AI subscriptions. TCRV tokens are available for purchase at a mere $0.025.
For more information about the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) presale:
Website: https://tradecurvemarkets.com/
Buy presale: https://app.tradecurvemarkets.com/sign-up
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp