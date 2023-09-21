Tokens To Consider for the Next Crypto Bull Run – Litecoin, Chainlink, and Tradecurve Markets

Since June 2023, Litecoin's price has been on a downward trend. The token referred to as 'the silver to Bitcoin's gold' has failed to live up to investors' expectations despite having a fast Litecoin network.

The price of Litecoin coin dropped by over 50% from its 2023 peak of $116 to nearly $57 on September 11th. However, there has been a positive shift in LTC coin sentiment. The bulls caused a rally pushing the token more than 16% from September 11th.

The bull market on the Litecoin network caused the token to trade at $67. LTC is now trading within a triangle. If the Litecoin price breaks out of the triangle, its price could skyrocket by 3,585%, reaching $2,386.