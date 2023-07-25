Top 10 Flutter App Development Companies

Are you looking for the best Flutter App Development Companies? Flutter continues to evolve as one of the premier cross-platform development frameworks. It brings forth the same user interface and business logic across all platforms. It caters to fast development due to the hot reload feature, is highly customizable, features a wide variety of widgets, accesses native device features, and is publically accessible, being an open-source and freely available framework. Flutter features code reusability, offers fast performance, and highlights seamless user experience.
When Flutter app developers implement an application, they can change gestures, compositing, framework, animation, and widgets. DART is the cornerstone of Flutter that makes up for a modern, concise, and object-oriented programming language. Flutter developers can control the system easily. So if someone is planning their next production app with cross-platform compatibility, Flutter can be the right choice.
If you think these reasons are enough, hold on, there's more. Flutter has a heavily optimized, mobile-first 2D rendering engine that supports text. It is called a modern React-style framework that has a rich set of widgets. Flutter API is being used for unit and integration tests. Plugin APIs are being used to connect to the system and with 3rd party SDK.
Considering all that and many more unforeseen benefits, Flutter carries huge potential to create mobile applications that are interactive and highly functional. Some examples are eBay Motors, Google Ads, Google Pay, New York Times, Hamilton Musical, MyBMW, Xianyu, Nubank, Realtor.com, and Flydirekt.
The list of Top 10 Trending Flutter App Development Companies
It is a Flutter app development company in India with expertise in industry-specific Flutter app development and implementing high-quality solutions across platforms in the prescribed time. They have attempted several successful Flutter projects in the last year. Their applications offer customizable features and are highly functional and interactive. They've implemented hot reload, code reusability, and incremental compilation to fast-track the development cycle. All of it offers an enjoyable user experience and reduces the time for quality assurance.
Founded: 2003
Company Size: 50 – 249 Employees
Avg. Hourly Rate: < $25 / hr
They have a proven track record of delivering Flutter solutions with extensive expertise and exceptional client reviews, making them a leading Flutter app development company in India. According to them, Flutter mobile apps offer better performance as compared to the time and energy-consuming JavaScript bridges (React Native), limited UI options (Xamarin), random app crashes (Ionic), and rich UX and high performance.
Founded: 2011
Company Size: 10 – 49 Employees
Avg. Hourly Rate: $25 - $49 / hr
CreateThrive
They have designed and developed custom mobile and web apps and adopted Flutter early. they adopted Flutter because of its native performance. They reduced delivery product timeframes that require no specific code to develop for Android and iOS. They offer a world-class user experience with gorgeous design, intuitive functionality, and amazing features. Following the well-structured SDLC, they define the problem, sketch the details, and convert the wireframes into beautifully structured designs. Towards the development stage, they work in 2-week sprints using JIRA, Trello, or any other admin tool. This is followed by release and maintenance. Flutter, Firebase, TestFlight, and Codemagic are the main technologies they use for mobile app development.
Founded: 2018
Company Size: 10 – 49 Employees
Avg. Hourly Rate: $50 - $99 / hr
JpLoft Solutions
They provide best-in-class, feature-rich cross-platform app solutions based on Flutter technology and the latest trends. They have over a decade of experience creating mobility solutions and offer robust and natively compiled web, mobile, and desktop solutions.
Founded: 2018
Company Size: 50 – 249 Employees
Avg. Hourly Rate: < $25 / hr
Deviniti
At Deviniti, they believe that Flutter App Development is the key to creating affordable, beautiful, high-performing mobile apps. Their Flutter Development services are helping businesses from various countries and sectors grow. For them, Flutter answers all the problems pertaining to app development time, mobile app development cost, and app complexity. It is quite fast, easy to use, and affordable compared to other programming languages for hybrid app development.
Founded: 2004
Company Size: 250 – 999 Employees
Avg. Hourly Rate: $50 - $99 / hr
Walturn
Walturn believes that the performance benefits of native app development may not outweigh the advantages of Flutter, like building apps for multiple platforms from a single codebase. More reasons to prefer Flutter are a fast development cycle and a rich set of customizable widgets and tools for building beautiful and functional user interfaces. Flutter is also used for building common UI elements such as buttons, lists, and forms. This saves developers time and effort as they do not have to create them from scratch.
Founded: 2004
Company Size: 10 – 49 Employees
Avg. Hourly Rate: $25 - $49 / hr
Designli
Most of the programming languages that work across platforms are used by web developers to sell mobile app services. For this reason, Designli has implemented Flutter in its processes, equipping clients with a native app experience. They strongly prefer making use of Flutter for simple business requirements as it is a fantastic cost-saving option that allows the app to be distributed to both Apple and Android App stores with a single code base, bringing the time and the cost to develop the app down from anywhere from 30-50%.
Founded: 2013
Company Size: 10 – 49 Employees
Avg. Hourly Rate: $100 - $149 / hr
Ekreative
Mobile app developers at Ekreative make powerful native iOS and Android apps and cross-platform mobile apps using Flutter. It puts them at the forefront of a competitive industry and ensures that the app they make truly meets business needs.
Founded: 2009
Company Size: 50 – 249 Employees
Avg. Hourly Rate: $50 - $99 / hr
Merixstudio
MerixStudio uses Flutter development skills to build a performant, stable, and pixel-perfect mobile application that converts learning outcomes into business goals. Based on the needs, they support end-to-end development by composing a cross-functional team or seamlessly extending the in-house team of developers within no time.
Founded: 1999
Company Size: 50 – 249 Employees
Avg. Hourly Rate: $50 - $99 / hr
Chili Labs
They believe that it is not enough for the code to work. They believe in clean architecture that separates implementation from business logic to unify an understanding across projects and developers. They initiated Flutter development in 2018 at a Google Agency meetup. As they realized the capabilities of Flutter App development, with zero time for compilation, one codebase catering to various platforms, and cost efficiency, they instantly realized that with this technology, they would not need to create business logic all over again for different platforms.
Founded: 2016
Company Size: 10 – 49 Employees
Avg. Hourly Rate: $50 - $99 / hr
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Flutter app development?
Flutter is featured as an open-source, free framework for building application user interfaces for multiple platforms with a single codebase.
How much does Flutter app development cost?
The average cost to develop a Flutter app ranges from $15,000 to $1,50,000 depending upon the demographics - location - skills - experience - time zone of developers, and the demand in the market. But, the actual Flutter app development cost can vary based on the size of the hired app development company.
How to choose a Flutter app development company?
While selecting leading flutter app development companies check the qualification and experience of the developers, references and portfolios, app development cost, communication process, client focus, and your budget. Flutter app development helps in quick launch and cost effectiveness. Churn out the listings of top research firms, client reviews and websites for more details.
Is Flutter good for app development?
Flutter can turn out to be a game-changing technology that lets you create apps for multiple platforms using a single codebase. Flutter code for one platform can easily be used for another platform with minor changes. Flutter stands out amongst React Native, Ionic, PhoneGap, and Xamarin due to the presence of rich widgets, highly customizable UI design, presence of native features, public accessibility, better performance with Dart, DevTool, and Skia, hot reloading and same UI and business logic across all platforms.
Therefore Flutter is an easy-to-blend framework that ensnares the best of cross-platform app development and thus becomes the best choice to develop hybrid applications.
Which is the best Flutter app development company in India?
There can be many reasons why Flutter fares better than other hybrid frameworks. Top Flutter app development companies have worked on this platform when they had the need to build a prototype or had wanted to develop a minimum viable product (MVP).
Flutter can be used when they need to create interactive user interfaces that are critical to the app's success, require high performance or custom user interfaces, and wish to create apps for a global audience or those with location-specific features that cater to multiple countries. Catering to a global audience, several mobile app development companies in India make use of Flutter cross platform framework as it supports internationalization. Flutter has intrinsic support for 78 languages, currency, a unit of measure, layout options, date formats for the right to left languages, and more. Therefore this cross-platform app development framework is gaining momentum amongst businesses and organizations.
Over the period of time, one of the premier mobile app development companies in India - Konstant Infosolutions has become a highly reliable, versatile, and proficient flutter app development company that offers high-quality results without large investments in time and money. They continue to demonstrate their commitment to proving Flutter developers with powerful tools for building multi-platform apps.