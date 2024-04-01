Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 1: In a significant recognition of medical expertise and dedication, the top 10 neurosurgeons and spine surgeons in India for the year 2024 have been announced. These distinguished professionals represent the pinnacle of excellence in the field of neurosurgery and spine surgery, contributing to advancements in healthcare and improving patient outcomes across the nation.

1.Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla: Renowned for his exceptional skills and pioneering contributions to neurosurgery, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla continues to lead the list of top neurosurgeons in India. As the founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Patibandla is celebrated for his expertise in minimally invasive procedures and comprehensive treatments for neurological disorders. Contact him at +919010056444 or drpatibandla@gmail.com; https://drraoshospitals.com