Top 6 Crypto Coins with peak potentials as the bullish market comes around

Out there, there are more than a thousand and one coins splattering all around. There are only a few of them that are worth the investment. Investors are often advised to exercise due care when putting money into these coins due to the level of risk and the volatility associated with them.
Yet, for long or short-term investment purposes, here are some coins that investors may handpick. Amongst these include ADA, XRP, ETH, and the hottest GLTM proposed by Golteum. Here, you are going to get a glimpse at the top 6 crypto coins with excellent potential as the bullish market hangs around.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Backed by community power and creativity, DOGE rose through the ranks to be a top coin having debuted in 2013. The progressive pace this coin has taken so far to get the continued support of an even more influential billionaire, Elon Musk, lends credence to its strong support system and its potential to rise higher.
Cardano (ADA)
ADA, the native coin of Cardano, has gained a level of traction due to its dynamic approach. With a steady but modest growth, Cardano fastens transaction time and brings down the level of energy consumption thus saving the environment. Hence, it has become a top coin preferred to others for a worthwhile investment now.
XRP (XRP)
XRP prides itself on a reliable network that can ease the exchange of diverse types of currencies. For this reason, it has increased its chances of being preferred as a top crypto coin of choice for many prospective investors who prefer some stability to their investment outlays.
Ethereum (ETH)
The variety of applications that Ethereum has that enables the easy execution of smart contracts the moment certain conditions are met makes it a darling amongst many crypto coins. For those seeking to feel secure with their investments, ETH appears to be a good option.
Polygon (MATIC)
MATIC, under the proprietorship of Polygon, has become a top coin among others given its rich support to decentralized apps. The alternative it provides to the users of Ethereum with lesser fees and more efficient processes causes it to have the potential for peaking again this year.
Golteum (GLTM)
One coin that is bound to reach for the skies this 2023 is GLTM, the native crypto coin of Golteum. It’s done it before, it’s heading upward again. Golteum is an excellent multiple-asset Web3 platform bringing together the advantages of diverse classes of assets facilitating the transaction of precious metals and cryptos.
Some of the high-brow features that make GLTM an enigma in the comity of crypto coins include the Chainlink proof-of-reserve used by Golteum; DeFi protocols usage; tokenization process and redemption; as well as use cases available for tokenized metals on Golteum.
Certik, a blockchain security company, has also carried out audits of the network smart contract and even awarded six members of the GLTM team the highly coveted Certik silver badge. Therefore investors can rest assured about the safety of their nest egg.
Thankfully, the GLTM token is currently selling at $0.012 on its 2nd Presale with even a 15% bonus in place for early-bird investors if you'd like to be one.
Further Boston Consulting Group has predicted that the crypto market will amass a staggering $16 trillion as its market cap value by 2030. GLTM can help investors be early participants in this future market, with its stability, and long-term investment potential.
Rabid market swings, fluctuating prices, and regulators’ interventions all often impact crypto adversely. But the beautiful thing is that a crypto coin is best invested in during its early stages. GLTM had done an 85% increase from its 1st Presale pricing and is now heading for even higher in its 2nd.
Do always remember – how much return on investment is the most important goal in any form of investment. GLTM has the most ROI possibilities compared with other top cryptos that have had stagnant prices for a long time now.
