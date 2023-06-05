News Live: Bridge over Ganga collapses in Bihar; govt and opposition trade charges

  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 08:46 ist
The under-construction bridge that has collapsed for the second time in Bihar has led to a war of words between the state government and the opposition. Protesting wrestlers have indicated organising Mahapanchayat to make their voices loud and clear to the Centre. The track restoration process in Odisha's Balasore is nearing completion with first train passing along the tracks last night. Stay tuned for updates from India and around the world only with DH.
  • 08:44

    Yogi performs 'rudrabhishek' in Gorakhnath Temple on birthday

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performs 'rudrabhishek' in Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur, on his birthday. (PTI)

  • 08:41

    Latest visuals from Bihar bridge collapse

    Bihar: Latest visuals from the spot in Bhagalpur where under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsed for the second time yesterday. (ANI)

  • 07:54

    Railways resumes passenger trains on affected tracks in Odisha

    Indian Railways has started running passenger trains on the tracks which were affected due to the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore. (ANI)

  • 06:56

    Bridge over Ganga river collapses in Bihar; govt and opposition trade charges

    An under-construction bridge over the Ganga river collapsed in Bihar on Sunday, portions of which were deliberately destroyed in a planned fashion under expert advice as it had design flaws, claimed state government officials.

  • 06:56

    A Pakistani drone smuggling heroin was intercepted & brought down by BSF troops in Punjab

    Punjab: "We were getting inputs for the last 2-3 days that smugglers from Pakistan will try to smuggle the heroin through drone. Acting on that, our troops yesterday seized one drone & three packets containing approx 3.1 kg of heroin": Sanjay Gaur, DIG BSF, Amritsar.

  • 06:54

    Visuals of the under construction bridge that collapsed yesterday into a river in Bihar's Bhagalpur for the second time