News Live: Bridge over Ganga collapses in Bihar; govt and opposition trade charges

Yogi performs 'rudrabhishek' in Gorakhnath Temple on birthday
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performs 'rudrabhishek' in Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur, on his birthday. (PTI)
Latest visuals from Bihar bridge collapse
Bihar: Latest visuals from the spot in Bhagalpur where under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsed for the second time yesterday. (ANI)
Railways resumes passenger trains on affected tracks in Odisha
Indian Railways has started running passenger trains on the tracks which were affected due to the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore. (ANI)
Bridge over Ganga river collapses in Bihar; govt and opposition trade charges
An under-construction bridge over the Ganga river collapsed in Bihar on Sunday, portions of which were deliberately destroyed in a planned fashion under expert advice as it had design flaws, claimed state government officials.
A Pakistani drone smuggling heroin was intercepted & brought down by BSF troops in Punjab
Punjab: "We were getting inputs for the last 2-3 days that smugglers from Pakistan will try to smuggle the heroin through drone. Acting on that, our troops yesterday seized one drone & three packets containing approx 3.1 kg of heroin": Sanjay Gaur, DIG BSF, Amritsar.
Visuals of the under construction bridge that collapsed yesterday into a river in Bihar's Bhagalpur for the second time