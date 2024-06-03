Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi

Kumar's JD(U) is part of the BJP-led NDA and is seen as a declining, though still significant, force in the state amid strong efforts by the RJD to challenge the ruling combine.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 08:30 IST
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday, a day before the Lok Sabha poll results will be out.

There was no official word on the details of the meeting.

The chief minister has been at the helm in Bihar since 2005 except for a brief period but there have been some questions over his future as the BJP and the RJD are the two biggest parties in the state.

Published 03 June 2024, 08:30 IST
