News Live: Sudan declares UN envoy as 'persona non grata'
updated: Jun 09 2023, 08:38 ist
08:27
Donald Trump indicted on seven charges in classified documents case
The Former US President Donald Trump indicted on seven charges in classified documents case The Justice Department took the legally and politically momentous step of lodging federal criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, multiple people familiar with the matter said Thursday.
EAM Jaishankar meets families of 1984 riot victims
""We heard the problems of the victims of the 1984 riots. We have assured them that all their problems will be addressed... I also met one of the students who returned from Ukraine, and he gave me feedback about how our Embassy supported them during tough times in Ukraine," the Union minister told ANI.
07:51
Manipur: Miscreants throw IED at MLA's house in Ningthemcha Karong under Singjamei PS in Imphal West
No casualty has been reported following the incident. Authorities suspect it was a low-intensity bomb.
07:49
Sudan declares UN envoy as 'persona non grata'
The announcement comes just a few weeks after Sudan's army head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan demanded Perthes be fired for allegedly inflaming the country's turmoil.
