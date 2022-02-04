Parliament News Live: Common voter list would reduce costs, efforts, says Rjiju
updated: Feb 04 2022, 07:43 ist
Lok Sabha to resume at 4 pm today. The two Houses are keeping separate timings to ensure social distancing on account of Covid guidelines.
05:58
Rahul got real pulse of India: Opposition members
At least two Lok Sabha members lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on centralisation of power under the BJP government, contending that he had accurately reflected the pulse of the people of the country.
05:57
Common voter list would reduce costs, efforts: Rjiju
A common electoral roll to identity voters for Lok Sabha, assembly and local body polls would reduce the cost and effort involved in the process of preparing separate lists, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in the Rajya Sabha.
While several states use the electoral roll prepared by the Election Commission to hold Lok Sabha and assembly polls, some states use their own lists for local body elections.
05:57
Govt wants to alter history; fearful of future, mistrusts present: Mahua Moitra
TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday hit out at the government claiming it wants to alter history, is "fearful of the future" and "mistrusts the present", adding that while the president, in his address, spoke about freedom fighters, it was just "lip service".
Participating in the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, she referred to the government's recent announcement of installing a statue of Subhash Chandra Bose beneath the canopy at India Gate and asked if the iconic leader would have approved of the Dharma Sansad in which hate speeches were made.
