<p>Srinagar: Students from the Open Merit category in Kashmir on Sunday called off a proposed sit-in protest in Srinagar against what they termed an “unfair reservation quota,” citing an adverse security situation and alleged preventive action by the authorities.</p><p>The sit-in, scheduled to be held on Gupkar Road, was cancelled after several political leaders who had publicly supported the students’ cause were allegedly placed under house arrest, while a number of student leaders were reportedly prevented from joining the demonstration.</p><p>Officials said National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders Iltija Mufti and Waheed-ur-Rehmaan Parra, and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattoo were placed under house detention to stop them from participating in the protest.</p><p>Ruhullah, in a video message posted on X, alleged that the police had summoned parents of some students to police stations and asked students to present themselves before their parents were allowed to leave. He further claimed that some students were confined to their hostels, with wardens allegedly instructed not to allow them to step out.</p><p>“On whose directions were these students detained today?” Ruhullah asked, adding that he hoped clarity would emerge on whether the actions were taken on the directions of the elected government or the Lieutenant Governor’s administration.</p><p>The cabinet sub-committee has recommended 50 per cent seats each for the Open Merit and reserved categories. While the cabinet has left most of the reserved quota untouched, it has recommended slashing of seats under the Residents of Backward Areas (RBA) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and shifting them to the Open Merit quota.</p>.Kashmir’s vanishing springs signal a growing environmental crisis.<p>Last year, Ruhullah sat in a sit-in protest with the students, reminding the government of its election promises. Two days ago, he said that he had not forgotten the issue.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Open Merit Students Association J&K, one of the groups spearheading the agitation, formally announced the cancellation of the sit-in. In a post on X, the association said the decision was taken due to “circumstances beyond our control.”</p><p>“Today’s (December 28, 2025) sit-in-cum meet-up on the unfair reservation policy stands cancelled. We urge all students to remain calm and return safely to their hostels, libraries or homes,” the association’s spokesman said. He also appealed to students not to panic, stressing that “no student is at fault” and that there was “no threat or risk.”</p><p>PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehmaan Parra, however, accused the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir of showing no intent to address the issue. Describing the reservation policy as an “existential matter,” Parra said it directly impacted the future of younger generations.</p><p>In a post on X late Saturday night, Parra said it had been over a year since students and political leaders had raised the issue, including protests outside the Chief Minister’s residence. “Unfortunately, during this entire period, there has been absolutely zero intent on the part of the government towards resolving this issue, which has only compounded the uncertainty and anxiety shadowing our youth,” he said.</p><p>The cancellation of the sit-in comes amid heightened political tensions in the Valley, with opposition leaders accusing the administration of curbing democratic dissent, while the government has maintained that preventive measures were taken to ensure law and order.</p>