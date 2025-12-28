Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

House arrests, preventive action force Open Merit students to cancel protest in Srinagar

PDP leader Parra said it had been over a year since students and political leaders had raised the issue, including protests outside the Chief Minister’s residence.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 12:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 12:23 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNCstudents protest

Follow us on :

Follow Us