Budget Session Live: Rahul writes to Speaker to allow him to speak in LS as BJP continues to demand apology
updated: Mar 21 2023, 08:57 ist
09:30
DMP MP Tiruchi Siva has given asuspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demands discussion on “the Government’s failure to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the charges of corporate fraud in the country”.
08:56
Congress whip Manickam Tagore submits adjournment notice in Lok Sabha seeking urgent discussion on Adani issue
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on "essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution."
08:25
Rahul writes to Speaker to allow him to speak in Lok Sabha over his UK remarks
Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to allow him to speak in the House over his democracy remarks made in the UK, sources said on Monday.
Gandhi met Birla last week after his return from the United Kingdom.
Sources said that Gandhi wants to speak in the Lok Sabha to clarify his remarks made in the UK, over which the BJP is demanding an apology from him after accusing the Congress leader of insulting the country and its institutions on foreign soil.
"We have asked for a time tomorrow (Tuesday). If allowed, he (Rahul Gandhi) will speak in Parliament. That is what we have been trying for," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.
08:25
Logjam could end with Rahul's "unambiguous apology", says Hardeep Puri
As Parliament remained paralysed for the sixth day in a row due to protests from rival sides, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said an "unambiguous apology" from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the UK that democracy in India is "under attack" could end the logjam.
08:23
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the "government's role in promoting business interests of Adani Group."
08:20
‘Parliament is dysfunctional, and there’s a bid to capture judiciary’
Nine months after he quit the Congress, veteran parliamentarianKapil Sibalhas launched a new platform–Insaaf–on which he hopes all the Opposition parties will come together to take on the BJP in 2024. Speaking toDH’sAmrita Madhukalya, he expressed fear that democracy may not survive for long in India.
Initiate study to evaluate climate change role in aggravating water scarcity, Par panel tells govt
A Parliamentary Standing Committee has asked the government to initiate a study to evaluate the role of climate change in aggravating water scarcity, noting that changing global climate with the rise in temperatures has serious implications on water availability.
07:16
Parl panel suggests modifying PMAY-U after impact assessment study to benefit urban poor at large
A parliamentary panel has recommended to the government to conduct an impact assessment study of its urban housing scheme and explore the feasibility of extending it with modifications or formulating another similar one to benefit the urban poor at large to achieve the objective of 'Housing for All'.
The Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs also sought to know the number of slums de-notified since the implementation of the In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) vertical of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) and observed that the housing ministry is duty-bound to maintain the data pertaining to the outcome of its mission and schemes.
