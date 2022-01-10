3.10 crore people working in nine core sectors: Govt survey

An estimated 3.10 crore people are working in nine core non-farming sectors, including manufacturing, construction and transport, in July-September last year, marking a rise of two lakh from April-June quarter and from 2.37 crore reported in the Economic Census of 2013-14, a government survey said on Monday.

The second round of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) for July-September 2021 released by Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav also showed women participation in the workforce of these nine sectors was 32.1%, up from 29.3% reported during the first round of QES.

According to the Economic Census of 2013-14, the latest available, 2.37 crore people were employed in nine core non-farming sectors -- manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurants, IT/BPOs and financial services. The women participation in the workforce was 31% in 2013-14. The QES, an establishment-based survey, is aimed to provide employment estimates for a sizable segment of the non-farm economy covering nine sectors and the first round was held in April-June last year. The nine sectors chosen for the survey account for around 85% of the total employment in the establishments with ten or more workers.

Manufacturing sector accounted for the highest estimated employment at 39.1%, but it was lower than 40.6% reported in the first round of survey. Education sector came second with 22%, up from 21.8% in the first round followed by Health 10.8% as against 8.4% and IT/BPO sector 10.7%, a substantial increase from 6.7% recorded in the first round of survey.

Transport sectoralso saw a rise in employment - from 4.3% to 4.6% - along with accommodation and the restaurant sector 2.4% to 2.5%.

However, employment in the trade sector witnessed a slide from 6.6% to 5.3% while financial services saw a sharp dip from 5.7% to 2.8%.