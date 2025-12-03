Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Begin by fixing system and clean air will follow: Kiran Bedi pitches five reforms for pollution fight

She said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) needs 'leadership with real authority'.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 03:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 03:55 IST
India NewsAir PollutionKiran Bedi

Follow us on :

Follow Us