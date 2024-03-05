Adani bond issue signals comeback to international market

India's Adani group saw massive demand on Monday for its first dollar bond since a short-seller attack last year, in what two banking sources said was being seen internally as a test for the conglomerate's access to global capital markets.

Adani Green Energy priced a $409 million 18-year bond after receiving nearly $3 billion of demand for it, said the sources, who have direct knowledge of the deal.

Adani Green's bonds paid a yield of 6.7 per cent, 42.5 basis points cheaper than levels initially proposed when the deal was announced this morning, thanks to strong investor demand.

"The issuer was able to significantly tighten the pricing from the initial guidance, which is a testament to strong demand and enthusiasm for Indian companies, especially in the infrastructure and renewable space," the second banker, who was also one of the bookrunners, said.