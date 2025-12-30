Menu
Rupee rises 3 paise to 89.95 against US dollar in early trade

FII outflows, marginally higher crude oil prices, and a weaker opening in the domestic equity markets capped sharp gains in the local unit, forex traders said.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 05:30 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 05:30 IST
