Adani probe wraps up as India tightens disclosure for big firms

Sebi had sought more time to complete the probe, but the court — amid a slump in Adani shares following a damaging report published in January by US shortseller Hindenburg Research — imposed an Aug. 14 deadline.

“I am not confident that Sebi will file a robust case,” said Bhaskar Chakravorti, dean of global business at The Fletcher School at Tufts University. Adani Group “will mostly escape serious negative impact and over time build back up unless the Supreme Court and the regulators do something dramatically different,” he added.

Sebi began looking at offshore investments into Adani’s ports, power and infrastructure empire in October 2020. The heart of the matter is whether Adani used companies registered abroad to conduct business and pump up his share prices without properly disclosing affiliations. Adani has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and said it has made all required disclosures.

Hindenburg’s broadside, more than two years later, reiterated the allegations and heaped pressure on the regulator to hasten the probe.

Adani Group and Sebi didn’t respond to requests for comment. The regulator has previously told the Supreme Court it has continuously tightened rules concerning so-called beneficial ownership and related-party transactions, key aspects of a hearing into whether the Adani Group manipulated its stock price.

‘Direct Response’

In June, Sebi’s board also approved changes mandating additional disclosures from foreign portfolio investors and granular information on their ownership and economic interests from September.

Rohit Jain, a managing partner at New Delhi-based law firm Singhania & Co., said the move was a “direct response to the Adani fiasco.”

This month, Sebi said it was also considering making India’s conglomerates report transcations involving their unlisted group companies, though it didn’t offer more detail or specify a time line.

Shares of Adani’s 10 listed companies have recouped about $47 billion after having lost more than $150 billion of their combined value in the aftermath of the Hindenburg report.