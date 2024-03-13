Adidas posts first loss in 30 years but sticks to dividend

Herzogenaurach, Germany: German sportswear giant Adidas posted its first loss in more than 30 years in 2023 on Wednesday as CEO Bjorn Gulden works to turn the brand around after a messy break-up with rapper Kanye West.

Adidas has been battling to right itself after it cut ties with West in October 2022, suspending sales of the highly profitable Yeezy sneaker line.

In Gulden's first year in the role, he resumed sales of Yeezy sneakers to clear remaining stock while seeking to boost popular products like Samba and Gazelle shoes, and improve relationships with retailers. Shares in Adidas have staged a recovery, outperforming Nike and Puma since he took over.

"Although by far not good enough, 2023 ended better than what I had expected at the beginning of the year," Gulden said.

Adidas said it expects its underlying business— excluding Yeezy to improve in 2024, with double-digit growth in the second half. Shares in Adidas were flat at the open.