GrokAI faces flak over gross misuse of Gen AI to edit pictures of women on X platform

People are requesting the government to take urgent measures to put in proper regulations with serious legal implications for non-conformity with the law of the land.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 08:14 IST
Elon Musk reacted to his own 'edited' photo wearing a bikini dress.

Credit: Elon Musk/X

Have sought urgent attention and intervention of Hon. IT Minister to take the issue of increasing incidents of AI apps being prompted to sexualise and undress women by unauthorised use of their images on social media. There have to be guardrails put in place by features such as Grok that do not violate women’s dignity, big tech firms need to take the onus. And I wish men indulging in such behaviour were educated better at their homes & schools so as to not become such sick perverts in their adulthood.
Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
Published 02 January 2026, 07:06 IST
