After Infosys, India may send tax notices to more IT majors: Report

New Delhi: Indian tax authorities may issue notices soon to more major infotech services firms in a scrutiny of alleged evasion of tax on services by their overseas offices, a government source said, a day after Infosys was slapped with a Rs 33,498 crore tax demand.

In serving its highest ever tax demand on Infosys, the government accused India's second largest tech services company of evading taxes on such services, and sought Rs 32,000 crore, or almost all its revenue for the quarter ended June 30.

"This is an industry-wide issue," a senior tax official with knowledge of the matter, told Reuters, adding that notices were likely to be sent to some other IT companies.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.