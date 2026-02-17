<p>New Delhi: AI and creativity will shape the future of the workforce as the former is transforming design, media, storytelling and innovation. Industry leaders gathered at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi discussed how new technologies are helping people in the creative space enhance their skills.</p>.<p>Actor Rana Daggubati, who is also an entrepreneur running Anthill Studio, said AI is playing a great role in pre-production of films. While earlier getting a shot done in visual effects would take 3-5 days, now it takes only 2-3 hours, he said, highlighting that certain skills cannot be replaced.</p>.<p>Ashish Kulkarni, founder of Punnaryug Artvision, said AI is giving great perspective in pre-production and pre-visualisation. It affects from ideation to script and screen, he said. “New technologies enhance the storytelling aspect. Emotional and behavioural intelligence are more important than AI,” he said.</p>.India AI Impact Summit 2026: DNPA hosts leadership dialogue on AI and journalism.<p>While new technologies bring in a lot of changes, experts also stressed that foundational skills, especially in the creative industry, have to be taught to students.</p>.<p>Industry leaders mentioned that AI has emerged as a transformative force with the potential to accelerate the country’s economic growth, strengthen governance and improve the quality of life of citizens.</p>.<p>At a session on AI x Creativity: Skilling for Innovation in the Intelligent Economy, Rishi Raj Singh of MakeMyTrip said AI has given the ability to talk to consumers one-on-one and also hyper-personalise things for them. Indians are contributing a lot to the travel economy now and AI will play an even larger role, going forward.</p>.<p>Tools will continue to evolve and now conversation has been shifted on how work needs to be done and how one can add more value to it, said Saransh Agrawal, Global Head — Cognizant Learning & Development.</p>