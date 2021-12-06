Air India owes Rs 2,350 crore to AAI: Centre

Air India owes Rs 2,350 crore to AAI, SpiceJet Rs 185 crore: Centre

The AAI follows up with the airlines regularly for recovery of dues according to its credit policy, V K Singh mentioned

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 16:12 ist
V K Singh. Credit: PTI File photo

Air India and SpiceJet have outstanding dues of Rs 2,350 crore and Rs 185 crore respectively to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as on September this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

"Some airlines have defaulted on clearance of their dues," Singh said in written response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The AAI follows up with the airlines regularly for recovery of dues according to its credit policy, he mentioned.

Charging penal interest, encashment of security deposits along with resorting to legal action were other measures available with the AAI to carry out recovery of dues, he noted.

The AAI owns 125-odd airports across the country. Airlines have to regularly pay various charges such as landing charges and parking charges to the AAI to operate aircraft from its airports.

The minister said the outstanding dues of Air India, Alliance Air, SpiceJet and Go Air (now called Go First) up to September 2021 was Rs 2,350 crore, Rs 109 crore, Rs 185 crore and Rs 56 crore, respectively.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

V K Singh
Air India
Spicejet
Airports Authority of India

What's Brewing

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

 