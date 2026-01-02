Ballari clash: Case filed against MLA Janardhana Reddy, 10 others

<p>A case has been registered against 11 people, including BJP MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-janardhana-reddy">G Janardhana Reddy</a>, in connection with a clash that took place near the legislator's house in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ballari">Ballari</a> city on Thursday evening over putting up of banners.</p><p>The FIR was registered in the early hours of Friday based on a complaint by Chanal Shekhar, a close aide of Ballari City MLA N Bharath Reddy. Janardhana Reddy has been named as accused number one in the FIR. Former MLA G Somashekara Reddy has been made accused number two, MLA and former Minister B Sriramulu is the accused number three, and Leader of the Opposition in the Ballari City Corporation Srinivas Motkar is the accused number four. As many as 11 people have been named in the FIR.</p>.Supporters of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy & BJP's Janardhana Reddy clash over banner in Karnataka.<p>According to the complaint, banners were being installed in Ballari for a programme to unveil a statue of Valmiki at Valmiki Circle in the city. Sathish Reddy, an aide of Bharath Reddy took objection to Janardhana Reddy and others allegedly tearing down the banners put up near the BJP leader's residence on Siruguppa Road on Thursday evening. It was alleged that Janardhana Reddy, Somashekara Reddy and their supporters deliberately tore down the banners. They also had an altercation with Sathish Reddy and his gunman Basavaraj and allegedly attacked them, according to the complaint. A police officer, Srinivas, was injured in the incident, Chanal Shekhar said in his complaint and sought appropriate legal action against the accused.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the Brucepet police have registered an FIR.</p>