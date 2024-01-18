Airbus forms JV with Air India for pilot training centre in Gurugram

Hyderabad: Airbus has partnered with Tata group-owned Air India for setting up a pilots training facility in Gurugram, Haryana, under a 50:50 joint venture, the company said on Thursday.

Besides, the European aviation major also announced a collaboration with GMR Aero Technic to offer aircraft maintenance engineering training courses at the latter’s facility in Hyderabad.

Spread over 3,300 sq mt, the Tata Airbus training centre will be equipped with 10 full flight simulators (FFS), flight training classrooms and briefing and debriefing rooms as part of the complete Airbus Flight Training Device setup, Airbus said.

The facility, which is expected to be operational from early 2025 with the initial installation of four A320 FFS, will offer A320 and A350 flight training to some 5,000 new pilots over 10 years, it said.