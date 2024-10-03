Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic medication

The approved Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) is therapeutically equivalent to GlaxoSmithKline LLC's Lamictal XR extended-release tablets in strength of 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 09:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 09:15 IST
MedicineFDAseizures

Follow us on :

Follow Us