<p>‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ is silly and mindless, but you still watch. Adapted from Ruth Ware’s book of the same name, it’s one of those Netflix thrillers with slick production values, sharp casting, and a downright “duh” storyline.</p>.<p>Laura Blacklock (Keira Knightley) is a star reporter at the venerable The Guardian, no less. After a nightmarish investigation (that, of course, results in a sensational story), she’s in desperate need of a break. Conveniently, an invitation to a luxury yacht party arrives, and Laura sets out to do a feel-good feature.</p>.<p>As you can guess, she turns out to be the party pooper in a very Christiesque line-up of random celebrity guests — among them, a businessman and his perpetually tipsy wife, an arrogant socialite (are there any other kind?), an Instagram star who can’t see beyond her phone, and billionaire tycoon Richard Bullmer (Guy Pearce), who has invited her along with his wife Anne (Lisa Loven Kongsli). Anne is dying of leukaemia and has supposedly planned this Nordic cruise to announce a major <br>charity endowment.</p>.<p>But the trip takes a dark turn when Laura witnesses a murder in the cabin next to hers. No one believes her, and none of the guests seem remotely interested in investigating. Did Laura imagine it all? Is she suffering from PTSD? Or is there a larger conspiracy?</p>.<p>It’s not hard to guess. Despite its breakneck pace, the film gives off a weary been-there, done-that vibe. Knightley risks being typecast as the perpetually frazzled lead — if she isn’t already. In short, this is no great shakes but makes for perfectly serviceable “watch-on-your-commute” fare.</p>