Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Aluminium body seeks budget action against surging imports 

The apex body has put forth a request to review the existing duty structure on essential raw materials.
Sonal Choudhary
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 02:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 02:46 IST
India NewsBusiness Newsimportaluminium

Follow us on :

Follow Us