<p>Some movies created a place for themselves in the minds and hearts of audiences. The original 1997 'Anaconda' is one among them, and it worked on multiple levels. At a time when studios want to cash in on big names with reboots and sequels, it would only be fair to say that this 'Anaconda' had great potential.</p>.<p>Alas, the potential remains only in the premise and doesn't translate on screen. Childhood friends, Doug McCallister (Jack Black) a spirited wedding filmmaker and Ronald Griff (Paul Rudd), an aspiring actor down on his luck in LA, find themselves in a mid-life crisis. Having sacrificed their dreams to eke a living, they are reunited by a movie they made as kids, sparking off ideas to recreate the original 'Anaconda'.</p>.<p>Along with other friends, they reach Brazil to shoot their classic tribute to the original.</p>.<p>What's confusing however, is the movie's direction. You aren't sure whether it was aimed to be satirical or silly, for it twists and turns without any solid premise. The first half, is extremely slow, making you wonder what is going on. In the second half the gang find themselves being hunted by the snake, even as they continue shooting for their movie.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The comedic relief which one expected is barely present, with few scenes generating muted laughs. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Ultimately, the movie constricts logic until it suffocates and dies a painful death, and you might breathe a sigh of relief once its finally over.</p>